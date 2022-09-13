Moe's Southwest Grill® Queso-Obsessed Fans Can Enter to Win a Gadget to Sneak their Liquid Gold into … Anywhere

Brand Celebrates its Famous Queso with "Queso Incognito," Liquid Gold Queso Card and Free Queso Day

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, queso is more than just a fun snack—it's an obsession. And queso-obsessed consumers are in luck! Moe's Southwest Grill® is giving cheese lovers a new way to enjoy their beloved queso anytime, anywhere. The quick-service restaurant known for their bold and flavorful Southwestern fare is unveiling the limited-edition "Queso Incognito," a portable speaker-shaped container that keeps their liquid gold undetectable—so they don't have to share. Sneak your queso into restaurants, movie theaters, or even family dinner (sorry, Mom!). Moe Rewards members can enter to win one of three limited-edition Queso Incognito and accompanying Liquid Gold Queso Card, unlocking a flood of queso for the remainder of 20221.

"Our three-cheese queso—fondly referred to as 'liquid gold' by our fans—is a Moe's staple, and we think something this iconic deserves to be celebrated," said Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer at Moe's Southwest Grill. "This year, we've gone bigger than ever before to give our most loyal queso enthusiasts a chance to enjoy their favorite treat, wherever and whenever. We're excited to kick off the queso festivities and to give our customers more of what they're craving."

Enter to Win a Steady Stream of Queso Every Day and Queso Incognito

On September 20, Moe Rewards members can enter to win the limited-edition Queso Incognito and the exclusive Liquid Gold – The Queso Card by scanning their Moe Rewards app in-store or by signing into their Moe Rewards account for online orders, or by commenting on the giveaway social post on Moe's Instagram or Facebook .1

Grand Prize Winners of the Queso Incognito Giveaway will receive the exclusive portable "speaker" and a Queso Gold card which gives them an abundance of queso for the rest of the year2. For context, that's more than THREE kegs of beer!

Moe Rewards members who aim for Liquid Gold can also fulfill their queso obsession through the September 20th giveaway with a chance to win free queso for a year.3 Six hundred lucky winners will receive the new, bigger side of queso once a week for a full year.

Sign up for Moe's free Moe Rewards program by downloading the app available on the App store and Google Play. New members will instantly receive a free side of queso upon sign up.

Free Queso Day - September 20, 2022

Moe's will offer a free side of queso - no purchase necessary - to all customers who visit one of 650+ participating restaurants nationwide on September 20—National Queso Day. Online purchasers must purchase at least one entree per person thru Moe Rewards to redeem the offer online or in the Moe Rewards app.4

For more information about the Queso Incognito giveaway and Free Queso Day, visit Moes.com .

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of the 650+ franchised locations across 38 states or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Promotion Period: 9/20/2022 at 8:01 am ET – 9/20/22 at 11:59 pm ET. To enter: WITH PURCHASE check in at a Moe's during the Promotion Period OR WITHOUT PURCHASE like and reply to the call to action post on either the Moe's Southwest Grill IG or FB account by tagging 3 friends and including the hashtag #FREEQUESODAYSWEEPS. See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions, odds, entry periods and complete details. Sponsor: Moe's Franchisor SPV LLC.

2 Three Moe's Rewards Members will win (1) a "speaker" styled queso thermos (does not function as a speaker), (2) a novelty "Liquid Gold" Queso Card, and (3) $50 a day to spend on queso from October 3, 2022 to December 31, 2022 via a daily deposit in their Moe's Reward member account which expires at the conclusion of the day (the "Reward"). The Reward is not valid with any other offer, fees and taxes may apply, web and app orders subject to service fee, see checkout for details. Sale, resale and /or internet distribution of the Reward strictly prohibited. The Reward is void where prohibited.

3 "Free Queso for a Year" consists of one free side of Queso per week for one (1) year commencing October 14, 2022 (the "Secondary Reward"). The Secondary Reward is not valid with any other offer, fees and taxes may apply, web and app orders subject to service fee, see checkout for details. Sale, resale and /or internet distribution of the Secondary Reward strictly prohibited. The Secondary Reward is void where prohibited.

4 Fees and taxes may apply, web and app orders subject to service fee, see checkout for details.

