Passaic Valley Water Commission Completes Continuous Flushing in Impacted Areas in Clifton

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) has completed the continuous flushing in Clifton zones 1-4. Customers in those affected areas are encouraged to flush their internal plumbing by running their cold taps until the water runs clear. If customers are still having issues, please call Customer Service at 973-340-4300 and PVWC will further investigate.

PVWC would like to thank its customers for their patience as the company looks into long-term solutions to prevent this from happening again. For up to date information about flushing, please visit https://www.pvwc.com/flushing/.

For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-931-4512 or bfrierson@pvwc.com.

