PACUR NAMES JASON ECKEL AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES & MARKETING

OSHKOSH, Wis., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacur, LLC, a market leading supplier of specialty plastic packaging materials for the medical device industry, today announced that Jason Eckel has been named Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Pacur. Jason comes to Pacur with 20 years of global senior leadership experience in the specialty materials, polymer and packaging industries. Pacur is a portfolio company of middle market private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

"Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help guide Pacur's commercial activities as we serve our customers in growing markets," said John Carlson, CEO of Pacur. "We welcome him to the team, and look forward to leveraging his relationships to secure new opportunities."

Most recently, Mr. Eckel was the Vice President of Sales, Healthcare at Transcendia, Inc. where he was responsible for setting strategic direction and leading the global healthcare business to profitable growth. Prior to joining Transcendia, Mr. Eckel held various senior executive roles at Accenture, where he consulted on customer experience and commercial excellence. Previously he had full P&L responsibility with Avient Corporation (formerly PolyOne) as North America General Manager for its Specialty Engineered Materials business, and also served as its Global Marketing Director. Mr. Eckel began his career with Dow Chemical's North America Packaging business unit holding various commercial roles, including marketing, where he created and launched the HEALTH+TM brand, a unique portfolio of medical-grade polymers for medical device and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

About Pacur

Founded in 1979 and based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Pacur (www.pacur.com) is the leading supplier of extruded PETG sheet used principally to provide rigid, high-performance packaging for medical devices. Pacur offers eco-friendly packaging solutions and utilizes materials which provide exceptional clarity and high temperature and chemical resistance, are ETO and gamma sterilizable, and have received FDA approval for use in medical and food packaging.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

