InventHelp Inventor Develops Bicycle Valve Stem Saver (DNV-355)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to stabilize the valve stem on a bicycle tire's inner tube during the inflation process," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the VALVE STEM SUPPORT APPARATUS. My design prevents the valve stem from separating and becoming twisted or damaged."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention protects the inner tube's valve stem when inflating a bike tire. In doing so, it prevents the valve stem from being bent or twisted. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicycle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

