BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ZEBULON, GA.

ZEBULON, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy, which operates more than 160 outpatient clinics in Georgia, opened its newest site today at 810 Plaza Drive in McLeRoy Plaza.

The clinic operates 8 a.m. to noon Monday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To make an appointment, call 678-451-1280 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Kadie Coker earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Alabama State University. Coker is certified in dry needling and LSVT BIG for treating patients with Parkinson's disease. She specializes in treating general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, neurological conditions and post-operative conditions.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

