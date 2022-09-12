A/R CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE PLATFORM TESORIO ROUNDS OUT EXEC TEAM

COMPANY ADDS TENURED ENGINEERING & FINANCE LEADERS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio , an A/R Cash Flow Performance Platform, today announces two new executive hires. Yogesh Bhumralkar joins as the company's new VP of Engineering and Max Dame as its new VP of Finance & Operations.

"Since raising our Series B earlier this year we've been focused on building out an exec team with deep SaaS and CFO software expertise. I'm thrilled to welcome Yogesh and Max to Tesorio, who complete our executive team, bring seasoned industry perspective, and allow us to spring forward on our R&D and finance operations," said Tesorio's CEO & Co-Founder Carlos R. Vega .

Tesorio's platform helps the world's best finance teams at companies like Slack, Box, Veeva Systems, Twilio and Domo turn revenue into cash and reinvest capital tied up in balance sheets to grow more efficiently. These strategic new hires come on the heels of the company's recent addition of GTM execs and fundraise while it expands to focus on product development that drives the future of cash flow performance.

"I've spent most of my career building software products that improve customers' lives through technology and I look forward to applying that knowledge at Tesorio. I admire Tesorio's strong culture and I'm really excited to work with its incredible team," said Yogesh Bhumralkar , Tesorio's new VP of Engineering.

Yogesh is an engineering leader with 15+ years of experience developing and managing mission-critical SaaS applications and high-performing engineering businesses that deliver great products to customers. Prior to Tesorio, Yogesh served in engineering leadership roles at Bill.com, Intuit and Samsara. His responsibilities at Tesorio will include leading all engineering and product development activities.

"It was a natural fit for me to join Tesorio because our finance customers are also my peers, so I understand the challenges they face. Tesorio has a proven product market fit and I'm excited to help grow the company to the next level," said Max Dame , Tesorio's new VP of Finance and Operations.

Max is an experienced finance and accounting executive with a history of working in SaaS and marketing technology at startups and large corporations. He previously held managerial roles at Formation, Schneider Electric and Kenandy. At Tesorio, Max will focus on scaling the finance and operations functions, while also bringing his expertise to help advance the product and serve as a voice for finance leaders.

About Tesorio

Tesorio is revolutionizing the way mid-market businesses manage their Accounts Receivables. In a world where it's all about cash flow, Tesorio's A/R Cash Flow Performance Platform turns revenue into cash now. Improving cash flow performance is critical in a time of inflation and rising interest rates—Tesorio helps businesses accelerate their collections and put them at the front of the line to get paid first. Tesorio is trusted by the world's best finance teams at companies like Slack, Box, Veeva Systems, Twilio, Domo, and others. The company has raised a total of $37.6 million in funding to date from investors such as BAMCAP, First Round Capital, Floodgate, Madrona Venture Group, and Y Combinator.

