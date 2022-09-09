New carrier partners go live on Commercial Submissions to streamline small commercial quoting

Momentum builds as Vertafore's industry-leading platform enhances connectivity and choice for independent agencies and insurers

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced Acuity Insurance, Westfield Insurance and CNA Insurance are the latest carriers to go live on its award-winning Commercial Submissions™ platform. These additions reflect the platform's growing momentum and bring even more choice to the solution and mark a new milestone in Vertafore's vision to modernize commercial insurance for the independent agency channel.

Vertafore introduced general availability for Commercial Submissions in March 2022. Nearly 800 independent agencies have since signed up to use the platform to quickly quote BOP, workers' compensation and general liability insurance from some of the nation's top carriers.

Technology built for insurance professionals by insurance experts

Vertafore has long been the leader in market connectivity solutions that enable agencies and carriers to speed up binding and quoting. In 2021, Vertafore facilitated more than $13 billion in real-time carrier/agency premium submissions and handled 150 million real-time transactions through its rating and connectivity solutions.

The company built on this connectivity success when it set out to solve challenges of commercial insurance quoting. And since the product's launch, agencies have generated thousands of quotes across three lines of business in 40 states.

The success of Commercial Submissions is the result of a dedicated, experienced Vertafore product and development teams, led by Wendy Haney and David Acker. Haney and Acker have nearly five decades of combined experience developing tools that simplify the day-to-day work of insurance professionals, with a particular focus on solutions that improve connectivity across the insurance distribution channel.

"When Vertafore identifies a technology need in our marketplace, we first consider whether our customers are best served through a partnership, an acquisition, or with a Vertafore-built product," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO. "The depth of our in-house talent, our proven success with personal lines connectivity and our relationships across the distribution channel made it clear that we were in the best position to deliver a high-quality solution to streamline business insurance quoting. And our agency and carrier partners continue to validate that decision."

Industry-leading solution for commercial lines quoting

Commercial Submissions delivers a game-changing experience for independent agents and the business clients they serve. The platform simplifies and automates commercial insurance by:

Prefilling information from Vertafore agency management systems and third-party sources to reduce redundant, manual data entry.

Connecting agencies and carriers in real-time, allowing the exchange of structured data and real-time quoting.

Enabling real-time digital collaboration with clients to complete applications quickly and accurately.

The solution also reflects Vertafore's ongoing, multimillion dollar investment to deliver products with a modern user experience. By building Commercial Submissions from the ground up, Vertafore has placed integration, connectivity, and design thinking at the core of the product. As a result, the solution creates a seamless experience and incorporates inclusive design principles that eliminate barriers, improve accessibility and overcome situational challenges that impede user productivity.

Commercial Submissions has been recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards®, achieving Gold in the Business-to-Business Product category. The solution also landed on the SaaS Awards' shortlist for Best SaaS Newcomer and received a Silver award for the 2021 Best New Insurance Solution from the American Business Awards.

