TMB Launches Fifth Streaming Channel 'At Home with Family Handyman'

The expansion to CTV for Family Handyman marks a milestone for the brand's 70-year history as a leader in DIY and home improvement

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 200 million consumers, has announced the launch of brand new free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, "At Home with Family Handyman". The channel is now streaming on XUMO, and will launch this fall on free global streaming media platform Plex, Sling TV, and more top streaming platforms. At Home with Family Handyman will include a slate of exclusive original and licensed programming for home improvement and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. This is TMB's fifth streaming channel, joining FailArmy, PeopleAreAwesome, The Pet Collective and WeatherSpy, which combined for nearly 10 billion viewership hours and 46% growth in streaming revenue in the past year.

At Home with Family Handyman will empower homeowners and DIY enthusiasts to turn inspiration into action with plans to create and customize spaces in and around the home. With a 24/7 streaming schedule, the channel will launch with 10 series and hundreds of hours of original and licensed content never before aired in the U.S., including but not limited to:

Leave it to Bryan – Homeowners hand over their keys to well-known expert contractor, Bryan Baeumler , to solve their home renovation woes.

The Outdoor Show – Highlighting everything outdoors through this celebration of intricately designed patios and pergolas to incredible decks and outdoor sanctuaries.

Best Builds Countdown – We count down the best builds shared from homeowners around the globe, including indoor and outdoor spaces, furniture remodels and full home renovations.

Pet Palaces – Talk about next-level pet pampering, Luke Barr brings his DIY talents to bear in the creation of one-of-a-kind homes for dogs, cats, goats, turtles and a menagerie of other beloved pets.

Money for Nothing -- Sarah Moore and Jay Blades rescue unwanted items from a landfill fate by challenging expert craftspeople to transform them into coveted home decor. Profits go to the original owners after the upcycled objects are sold. Win. Win.

The launch of the CTV streaming channel marks a milestone in Family Handyman's evolution from its launch as a magazine more than 70 years ago to a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. Family Handyman has also seen a shift in its audience over the years – since 2020, women make up over 50% of the online audience and in 2022, the brand appointed its first ever female content director, Amy Novak.

"The media landscape is evolving rapidly. Now, more than a third of all TV households in America have pivoted to streaming services only," says Bonnie Kintzer, TMB's CEO. "Our expansion to TV has earned massive recognition and viewership on every major ad-supported streaming platform. We're proud to be among those leading the way toward innovative CTV strategies, creative advertising solutions and a never-ending commitment to meeting our audiences where they consume content."

This announcement comes on the heels of TMB's recent appointment of former Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount executive, Chris Rantamaki, to SVP of Original Programming. TMB also recently released a new original CTV programming slate across its other streaming properties, including Your Pranks, Our Show .

About Family Handyman

Family Handyman is a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. DIYers have trusted Family Handyman for over 70 years as a go to source for inspiration and how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. The latest expansion to CTV provides one more touch point to inspire. Family Handyman is a TMB brand.

About TMB

TMB (formerly Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

