Salesforce and NBCUniversal Launch New Branded Series, "The Shift"

First-of-its-kind series focuses on businesses scaling their digital presence in response to changing consumer demands

"The Shift" premieres Sept. 17 on CNBC, will stream exclusively on CNBC.com, Peacock, and Salesforce+



Launched in Aug. 2021, Salesforce+ has reached 5 million global viewers across 17 live events and 15 original series

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and NBCUniversal today introduced " The Shift ," a new branded video series showing how seven high-growth organizations took on digital transformation during heavy market headwinds — and made it through. The series, which targets business-minded viewers, will premiere Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET during a paid-programming block on CNBC, and will also be available for streaming on CNBC.com, Peacock, and Salesforce+ , the company's streaming service for live experiences and on-demand original content. CNBC Brand Studio - a part of Creative Partnerships at NBCUniversal - and Efran Films, are producing the series in partnership with Salesforce Studios.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce) (PRNewswire)

The premiere episode of "The Shift" spotlights how OneUnited Bank , America's largest Black-owned bank, is building a revolutionary new digital product aimed at upending the predatory payday loan business. The series will continue to air on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. ET, beginning with an episode featuring Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation on Sept. 24, Enlightened's feel-good desserts on Oct. 1, and additional 30-minute episodes with Pandora jewelry, Formula 1 ® , Rocket Companies , and CarMax .

"We created Salesforce+ to be a trusted, on-demand business media channel that shines a light on industry leaders using business as a platform for change," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal to highlight unique stories that show how, in today's business climate, good business requires engagement with all stakeholders including customers, employees, and communities."

The new docuseries also marks the expansion of Salesforce's existing partnership with NBCUniversal.

"At NBCUniversal we have the incredible opportunity to utilize the power of storytelling to spotlight brands that are making an impact on communities across the globe," said Mark Marshall, President, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "Through the upcoming series our CNBC Brand Studio team helped produce - "The Shift" - we are both sharing these types of inspirational stories and demonstrating how powerful transformation in business is. Our long-time partners at Salesforce have been with us through our own transformation, and now with NBCUniversal's One Platform, we are showcasing how they are evolving other businesses across all sectors in positive, exciting ways."

Shot over six months in five countries, episodes of "The Shift'' will be available to stream on Salesforce+ and CNBC.com beginning at 12:01 a.m. each Monday after airing on CNBC the previous Saturday. On Oct. 3, the series will debut the first three episodes on Peacock, with additional episodes streaming each week to follow.

"Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, was created with three areas of focus, workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services like disaster relief," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director, All Within My Hands. "We are truly grateful that 'The Shift' featured our foundation as it enables us to reach a new audience to share our story and connect with other partners who share our mission."

"We are thrilled to be able to share how we are using technology for good, to close the racial wealth gap and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community," said Teri Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank.

Celebrating one year of Salesforce+ at Dreamforce 2022

In its first year since launch , Salesforce+ reached a global audience of 5 million viewers. The streaming service has aired more than 300 episodes across 15 original series, including Trailblazer, The Ecopreneurs , Pivot , Think Outside the Quota, Connections, Legends of Low Code, Salesforce on Salesforce, The Inflection Point, Small Business Revolution, Simply Put, Leading Through Change, How I Solved It, B-Well, and Boss Talks. Produced by Salesforce+'s internal production arm, Salesforce Studios, the series were shot across 25 states and 10 countries such as Italy, the UK, and Denmark.

Salesforce+ has also aired 17 live events including Dreamforce , the world's largest software conference, Connections , and TrailheaDX ; enhancing live events with new, on-demand brand experiences. The next event streaming live will be Dreamforce which takes place Sept. 20-22, 2022. The award-winning Dreamforce experience on Salesforce+ will take place over three days with 72 hours of live broadcasts, 200+ on-demand episodes, 60+ keynotes, and a live online community. All for free.

For more information on Salesforce+, go here .

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salesforce