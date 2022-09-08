How Much Does Botox Cost In Seattle?

Seattle Plastic Surgery Offers Evening Botox Appointments & The Top Botox Deals In Seattle

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone wants a good deal, especially when it comes to an investment such as Botox injections . Many people will offer cheap Botox injections, but only Seattle Plastic Surgery offers low cost Botox with highly qualified injectors with years of experience. At Seattle Plastic Surgery, you can expect personalized treatment with some of the top Botox injectors in Seattle.

Seattle Plastic Surgery offers all major Botox treatments including treating frown lines, forehead lines, and crow's feet. However, they also perform facial slimming Botox and certain medical Botox treatments such as injections for migraines or hyperhidrosis. Whether you want to look younger, treat chronic migraines, or prevent the early signs of aging, BOTOX injections may help because they deactivate certain responses that cause unnecessary facial movement or activities that cause migraines or sweating.

The cost of BOTOX at Seattle Plastic Surgery is 20 units for $219 and 30 units for $299. These deals are better than others in the area, especially wanting the best providers. To better serve patients, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers three locations:

Seattle Location : 600 Broadway Suite 320 Seattle, WA 98122

Kirkland Location : 3100 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033

Lynnwood Location: 3500 188th St SW #670 Lynnwood, WA 98037

Seattle Plastic Surgery offers weekday appointments as early as 8 am to as late as 9 pm. We know that patients have varying schedules and may not typically be able to get in between 9 am and 5 pm. Thus, Seattle Plastic Surgery extended its hours. One Google review says, "I've been here several times for Botox, and my most recent experience was fantastic. Not only did my injector thoroughly explain the differences of Botox and Dysport before injection, he was personable, professional, and efficient. It has been one week and my face looks amazing."

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is one of Seattle's top plastic surgery and medical spa clinics. Offering cosmetic treatments ranging from breast augmentation to Botox and dermal fillers to professional skincare, Seattle Plastic Surgery aims to help you achieve all of your aesthetic goals. They are open from 8 am to 9 pm every day to serve patients with a variety of schedules.

