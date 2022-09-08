Great Canadian Heli-Skiing Seeks Strategic Partnerships

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Great Canadian Heli-Skiing is one of the leading boutique heli-skiing operators in Canada, with exclusive tenure on British Columbia's "powder highway" in the desirable Selkirk and Purcell mountains. Built on the foundation of a highly curated and tailored heli-skiing experience, discerning guests from around the world enjoy the endless vertical adventures offered in one of Canada's snowiest destinations. Heather Mountain Lodge is strategically situated along the Trans Canada Highway near the East Gate of Glacier National Park and provides a complementary operating base for heli-skiing, alongside luxurious accommodations and amenities.

With an operating legacy and impeccable safety record spanning 34 years, the Porter family has grown the business to be among the leaders in the boutique heli-skiing market, dedicating themselves to delivering "Best Day Ever" adventures to small groups with personalized service and care. With an increasing demand for heli-skiing adventures, the Porter family is exploring potential growth opportunities. The Porter family has exclusively retained CBRE Limited to explore strategic financing and partnership options for the future expansion and growth opportunities of its business. "We are confident that CBRE's Alternative Assets Group understands the unique considerations of our prestigious adventure tourism business and complementary off-the-grid lodge, with the experienced team to deliver the right solution for our needs moving forward." – Greg Porter, owner of Great Canadian Heli-Skiing and Heather Mountain Lodge.

"The pandemic has further emboldened the demand and overall excitement to discover remote and unique destinations, driving strong growth in heli-skiing adventures and leisure demand for off-the-grid destinations. CBRE is excited to be aligned with the Porter family, to bring capital forward that will continue to build on the legacy established by Maaike & Greg for over 20 years."

– Mark Sparrow, Executive Vice President and Head of CBRE's Alternative Assets Group.

Great Canadian Heli-Skiing Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Great Canadian Heli-Skiing Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Canadian Heli-Skiing Ltd.