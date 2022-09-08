Frank McCann Featured in AV Industry Honor Roll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The September issue of Commercial Integrator featured the second-ever Collaboration Today and Tomorrow publication, including the Founder and CEO of AV Integrator McCann , Frank McCann, in its Honor Roll .

The article celebrates outstanding audiovisual and technology industry members and explores the backgrounds and lived experiences of members along their unique personal journeys. Frank recalls the jumpstart his technology life took when he left school and became an apprentice electrician and how those experiences laid the groundwork for starting his namesake company in his New Jersey basement.

The Honor Roll also focuses on the business challenges and solutions brought about by the pandemic. At the same time, the same publication recently published a cover story highlighting McCann's unique approach and "stepping up to the plate" for his staff. "The people who see the customer every day," McCann begins, "they're the people who run McCann Systems." He continues, "During "the Great Furlough," we were able to acquire good talent and made a strategic investment in new staff."

The same September edition of Commercial Integrator features Marc LaPierre , CTS, Executive Project Manager for McCann, on the cover. It is the eighth straight 40 under 40 win for McCann and reinforces Frank's culture and staffing sentiments in the Honor Roll. McCann has grown to eight locations across the U.S. and 175 employees in 2022, adding to its roster of the most talented staff in the AV industry.

About McCann Systems:

McCann Systems , founded in 1996, was established to design, integrate, and elevate innovative audiovisual technologies and communications solutions for companies worldwide. In-house AVIXA CTS experts create a strong national footprint with a global reach, spanning North America with regional design and service offices. Connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

