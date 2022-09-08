Crate & Barrel Celebrating 60 Years of Modern, Purposeful Home Design

The timeless housewares brand will kick off a month-long celebration of the brand's past, present and future for customers to mark its milestone anniversary this September

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Crate & Barrel marks 60 years of timeless style by celebrating its modern, high-quality design with customers through in-store celebrations and behind-the-scenes looks at the company's beginnings. The retailer has created a legacy of design with purpose, quality and value for the whole home since founders Gordon and Carole Segal established the brand with an iconic teapot in 1962 - and never looked back.

Gordon and Carole Segal founded Crate & Barrel a year after returning from their honeymoon eager to share the simple yet beautiful European imported home goods they encountered during their travels. Their first store on Chicago's Wells Street displayed dinnerware sets and entertaining essentials atop wooden crates and barrels. This humble but forward-looking vision rooted in quality, accessible design has guided the company's growth and inspired decades of iconic products.

"We hadn't seen anything in the U.S. like the classic designs we had come to love during our travels, so it was a prime opportunity to curate pieces we knew others would enjoy," said Gordon Segal, co-founder of Crate & Barrel. "We could never have imagined how Crate & Barrel would evolve until we saw how much desire from consumers there was for a home goods destination like this."

Fast forward 60 years and Crate & Barrel has set the bar for exceptional service, design-forward trends, and meaningful collaborations. Not only has the brand forged partnerships with vendors like Wustof and Bodum for over 50 years, but it has evolved into a seamless destination online and in-person for timeless design advice, registry guidance, designer collaborations like Leanne Ford, and products that support sustainable, purposeful living.

"This milestone provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate our heritage while looking forward – we will seek new purposeful design and commit to a more sustainable future for people and the planet." said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. "Congratulations to the Crate & Barrel brand, and thank you to our customers and employees who are the reason we are here today. Our goal is to inspire generations to come.

Since the first teapot sold by Gordon and Carole Segal, Crate & Barrel has expanded its product offerings to help customers build a home with purpose through quality pieces that stand the test of time. To celebrate, this month Crate & Barrel is reimagining some of its best sellers in the iconic black and white palette, including the Marin dinnerware , Edge glassware , and Ona pitcher . From iconic wedding registry items to everyday home goods, the brand is also thanking customers for their loyalty by highlighting these customer favorites through a month of sweepstakes at all stores.

As a thank you to our customers, every Saturday in September, Crate & Barrel customers can win some of the brand's iconic items in all 77 store locations. Head to your local store on September 10, September 17 or September 24 to join in the festivities with hourly sweepstakes and music.

"Crate & Barrel has been welcomed into customers' homes for generations, and we're honored to be part of major milestones in their lives, from weddings to welcoming newborns to new homes," said Alicia Waters, Executive Vice President of Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "As we celebrate and reflect on our brand, we look forward to another 60 years of inspiring and serving our customers and helping them to build homes with purpose."

Follow Crate & Barrel on Instagram all month long as we show the brand's past and present and cheers to another 60 years.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

