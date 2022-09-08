10 College Students from Across the Country Selected as the Third Class of Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Heron Preston, Burberry, PUMA, University of Kentucky, and Eastern Michigan University partner with Gen.G to support education for the next generation of gaming leaders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G announced the recipients for its 2022 Gen.G Foundation scholarship. Ten exceptional college students from around the country were chosen to receive the scholarship which focuses on supporting women, people of color, and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Each will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and will have access to exclusive career and mentorship programming as members of the new scholarship class.

"Working with Gen.G to support their goals in providing the pathway into the esports space has been truly inspiring," says global fashion designer Heron Preston. "Every year, I look to recognize a student who brings a high level of innovation and entrepreneurship into the digital space. Gen.G's work to amplify voices within their industry through supporting the next generation is a mission I am proud to support."

The recipients include:

Chirayu Gupta - Indiana University Bloomington

Iyad Khattab - Eastern Michigan University

Riley Clasby - University of Kentucky

Yunhyuk Lee ( Seoul, Korea ) - University of Kentucky

Claire Toomey - Drexel University

Elvia Mendez - University of California, Los Angeles

Kaya Colwill - Dakota State University

Naomi Lestage - University of Southern California

Yasmine Ware - University of Southern Mississippi

Je'Naiya Tims - Eastern Michigan University

Now in the third iteration of its scholarship program, the Gen.G Foundation welcomes a variety of partners in discovering the next generation of gaming leaders. This year's partners include: Gen.G's Executive Brand Advisor Heron Preston, luxury brand Burberry, global sports brand PUMA, the University of Kentucky, and Eastern Michigan University.

In selecting scholarship recipients, Heron Preston's focus for the foundation was on finding creative innovators in the digital space. Back for another year in support of the Gen.G Foundation, PUMA focused on the development of student esports athletes. In their first year of partnership with Gen.G, Burberry will select a scholarship recipient that demonstrates a commitment to empowering underrepresented communities within the gaming industry and beyond.

"We are so excited to introduce our third class of Gen.G Foundation scholarship recipients. Every year we are amazed by the young talent who are the future leaders of the esports and gaming industry; we've already seen past classes do so much in their own communities," said Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G.

