Goal to raise $100,000 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in America, today announced its campaign to raise $100,000 during September for pediatric cancer research. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of all West Shore Home window sales nationwide will go to Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, the Pennsylvania based philanthropy that supports world-class treatment and lifesaving research for childhood cancer.

West Shore Home® Partners with Four Diamonds and MI Windows and Doors to Conquer Childhood Cancer (PRNewswire)

West Shore Home is teaming up with MI Windows and Doors to reach the goal.

"One of our core values at West Shore Home is to Do the Right Thing Always," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. "Statistics show that because of research, 80 percent of kids with cancer will survive. We want to do what we can to increase that number. We are proud to partner with both Four Diamonds and MI Windows on this important mission."

"Children's wellbeing and cancer support are two central pillars of the philanthropic initiatives at MI Windows and Doors," said Matt DeSoto, CEO, MI Windows and Doors. "Four Diamonds is a leader in the fight to conquer pediatric cancer, and we're privileged to be in a position to support their mission along with great partners like West Shore Home."

Four Diamonds supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit kids in our community and around the world.

"We're thrilled to have West Shore Home® and MI Windows and Doors as Partners In The Fight™ to conquer childhood cancer," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds. "Their commitment will help us to continue serving Four Diamonds children who are fighting cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and also to propel our groundbreaking research to better prevent, diagnose, treat and cure childhood cancer."

For more information, visit Building together for a cure.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

About MI Windows and Doors

MI Windows and Doors is one of America's largest manufacturers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and patio doors. MI utilizes a family-first approach to business that places a high value on creating strong relationships and mutual success for its team members, customers, suppliers, and local communities. To learn more visit miwindows.com.

About Four Diamonds

Four Diamonds' mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit children around the world. For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org.

West Shore Home (PRNewsfoto/West Shore Home) (PRNewswire)

