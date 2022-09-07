VODA.ai Selected as Best Smart Water Solution at the 2022 Smart Water Summit

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Smart Water Summit (SWS) announced VODA.ai as the "BEST SMART WATER SOLUTION" at SWS22 held August 29 - September 1, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. The 2022 Smart Water Summit had forty-seven participating Smart Water Technology Vendors competing in three award categories. VODA.ai received the 2022 SWS Best Smart Water Solution award for its innovative application of machine learning to help utility leaders make decisions based on science. VODA.ai was nominated for all three award categories. Awards were voted on by the 100+ Utility Executives in attendance representing 78 Water Utilities from across North America.

VODA.ai wins top award at Smart Water Summit

VODA.ai is on the cutting edge of helping water and wastewater utilities prioritize repairs and capital improvement projects in transmission, distribution, and collection systems. VODA.ai has a cloud-based platform using artificial intelligence to analyze existing GIS and failure data to identify pipes at the highest risk of failure, probable wastewater incidents, and finding lead service lines.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai helps water utilities prioritize their infrastructure using machine learning. It is proven to be up to 65 times more accurate than traditional methods and twice as accurate in finding lead pipes. VODA.ai was founded in 2017 and is used by many of the Leading Utilities of the World. It is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. VODA.ai's patent-pending machine learning and deep learning technology discover patterns from other pipes and enables science-based decision making.

