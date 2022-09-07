Sentry continues Fortune 1000 climb

Mutual insurance group's 650 ranking based on revenue, continued success

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recently released rankings, Sentry Insurance rose another 8 slots to No. 650 on the 2022 Fortune 1000 list. The national magazine bases its annual rankings solely on revenue of the nation's largest companies—Sentry reached $3.5 billion in revenue last year.

Sentry is stronger today than we were even before the pandemic. —Pete McPartland, Chairman of the Board and President

Sentry has climbed Fortune's rankings 20 spots since 2020, and 149 spots since 2015.

"Financially, Sentry is stronger today than we were even before the pandemic, and we continue to outpace the insurance industry's overall growth," said Pete McPartland, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO. "Our significant investment in technology—over $600 million in the past 15 years—has ignited this growth, allowing us to enter new and emerging markets and respond more quickly to the needs of our customers and our business."

In June, AM Best assigned Sentry an A+ (superior) rating for a 31st consecutive year. In doing so, the insurance industry's leading rating authority pointed to Sentry's balance sheet strength, which achieves the authority's highest ranking of "strongest" for risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best also recognizes Sentry's strong market position as one of the leading commercial casualty writers in the U.S., its well-diversified business mix, and strong management team with a successful track record of executing strategy.

Fewer than 10 percent of U.S.-based property and casualty insurance companies earn the A+ rating—even less have achieved it for three straight decades.

For Fortune rankings, companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated and operate in the U.S.

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2022. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

