Scaled Agile, Inc. Inducts Four Thought Leaders into the SAFe® Fellow Program

The SAFe® Fellow Program recognizes a select number of individuals who have the depth and breadth of experience to work at the highest levels of complexity in enterprise digital transformation

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI) announced the induction of four new Fellows into the SAFe® Fellow Program: Tamara Nation, Timothy Porter, Rami Sirkiä, and Adrienne Wilson.

The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world's largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility. The SAFe® Fellow achievement is Scaled Agile's most prestigious distinction, recognizing individuals who have exhibited the highest level of mastery and thought leadership in the practice of SAFe.

"With so much riding on how swiftly a business adapts and pivots during this era of radical disruption, it's critical to work within a proven system of practices and mindset," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "SAFe Fellows are selected and vetted based on a combination of their ongoing contribution to the evolution of the Framework, their demonstrated success in a broad range of SAFe implementations, and their willingness to share their expertise in the public arena through writing and speaking."

Scaled Agile is pleased to welcome the newest members of the program:

Tamara Nation , Director of Product Management, Scaled Agile, Inc.

Tamara Nation has over 25 years of experience spanning the software life cycle. Nation began her career as a software engineer writing code for unmanned aircraft and later focused on helping software development teams and organizations adopt Lean, iterative approaches to improve their work performance and experience.

Timothy Porter , Founder & CEO, Appddiction Studio



From developer to director, Timothy Porter leverages 20 years' experience in software and systems engineering. In 2011, Porter founded Appddiction Studio, providing software development, training, and consulting with an emphasis on scaled Agile Implementations.

Rami Sirkiä, Managing Director, Nitor Delta

In 2010, Rami Sirkiä worked for Nokia Research and Development when he became one of the earliest practitioners of SAFe and created an approach for Agile budgeting. Sirkiä holds an MSc in Economics and Business Administration and is currently focused on enterprise transformations, Lean portfolio, and Lean governance.

Adrienne Wilson , Chief Operations Officer, Pretty Agile

Adrienne Wilson is co-author of the best-selling book, "The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck: Practical Tips and Tricks for Launching and Operating SAFe Agile Release Trains." With over 20 years in technical and management roles, Wilson now provides scaled Agile transformation services to enterprises large and small around the world.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

