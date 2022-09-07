S2 Capital Announces Final Close of Its Multifamily Fund I at $400 Million

Fund I is the largest first-time real estate private equity fund raised entirely in 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a national value-add multifamily investor, today announced the final close of the S2 Multifamily Value-Add Fund I, LP ("Fund 1"), which closed at its hard cap of $400 million in investor and co-invest commitments in just eight months, greatly exceeding its target of $250 million. S2's debut Fund I attracted an investor base of various institutional investors, family offices, investment banks, and high net worth individuals. The firm currently has $6 billion of multifamily assets under management.

S2 focuses on value-add multifamily investing in prime Sunbelt locations. The firm has developed a vertically integrated platform which creates efficiencies in operations and construction that optimize returns.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors in raising our first fund, especially through the challenging financial markets of recent months," said Scott Everett, CEO of S2. "This year marks our firm's 10th anniversary, and we see the rapid closing of Fund I as a testament to S2's strong record of results in value-add multifamily investing and LPs' desire to invest in sector specific operator led investment vehicles."

About S2 Capital

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add properties. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired approximately 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions, and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses including acquisitions, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

