Risen Energy's revenue in first half of 2022 amounts to 12.615 billion yuan (US$ 1.83 billion), marking 51.29 percent growth year-on-year

NINGBO, China, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, a world-leading manufacturer of photovoltaic modules, has reported that its revenue in first half of 2022 has expanded 51.29 percent year-on-year to reach 12.615 billion yuan (US$ 1.83 billion). The net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 653.56 percent increase year-on-year to reach 505 million yuan (US$ 72.98 million), and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting non-recurring profit and losses reached 476 million yuan (US$ 68.78 million), a 340.29 percent increase year-on-year.

The increase in product sales and rise in unit sales prices contributed to Risen Energy's significant performance growth. The revenue of solar cells and modules was 9.854 billion yuan (US$ 1.43 billion), an increase of 94.32 percent year-on-year; while the revenue of polysilicon was 977 million yuan (US$ 141.47 million), an increase of 820.3 percent year-on-year with gross profit margin of 59.84 percent.

Risen Energy is committed to driving global energy innovation with integrated and sustainable products, solutions, and services, delivering optimal performance to customers, and showing competitive advantages in the market:

The conversion efficiency of Risen Energy's monocrystalline PERC cells, TOPCon cells and heterojunction cells have exceeded 23.40%, 25.00% and 25.50% respectively;

The conversion efficiency of its PERC module has reached over 21.57%, with first-year degradation rate not exceeding 2.00% and annual degradation being no higher than 0.55% from the second to 25th year;

The conversion efficiency of its heterojunction modules exceeds 23.65%, with degradation rate not exceeding 2.00% in the first year and annual degradation below 0.25% from the second to 30th year.

To meet the growing demands for diversified products in the photovoltaic market, Risen Energy has explored new R&D opportunities to meet the demand for high-quality module products, and built three product series, the Titan series, the NewT@N series, and Hyper-ion series, based on its 210 Technology platform.

The Titan module leverages the mature 210+P type technology with power coverage of 410W to 670W, featuring a diversified and flexible design that can customize application solutions for projects including distributed, industrial/commercial transformation and large-scale above-ground power plants.

The Hyper-ion series, on the other hand, adopts the 210+N type technology and utilizes industry-leading technologies including 120μm, 210 half-cut silicon wafer with four chamfer, microcrystalline technology and low Ag content paste. The module power reaches 700W+ and creates both economic and environmental values for the customers.

"Risen Energy is committed to lead the technological R&D in the industry with continuous investment and leverage our high-efficiency photovoltaic product portfolio and global sales and marketing network to support the application and popularization of clean energy globally, we thrive to help our customers reach their low-carbon and net-zero goals as the global community enters a new era of carbon neutrality," said Risen Energy.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit-rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen Energy's total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost-effective in the industry. With a local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalize on the rising value of green energy.

