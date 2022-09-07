Nurse Entrepreneurs Release New Book with Goal to Empower and Impact Healthcare Professionals Throughout the Country

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, along with 17 of her Mentor Me nurses announce their newest project A Nurse's Journey To Entrepreneurship. This book is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies, and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality. This book will be available for purchase starting September 25, 2022, On Vee The NP Day in Atlanta, Georgia.

A Nurse's Journey to Entrepreneurship can be found on Amazon and bookstores throughout the country. (PRNewswire)

In January of 2022, these 17 nurses joined Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, for a six-month intensive business builder program. Throughout this program, these nurses learned high-level business practices plus day-to-day growth tactics. They each are now healthcare business owners in states across the country.

"Creating a business-focused mentorship program for nurses is easy for me, almost a no-brainer," Southerland said. "I'm a serial entrepreneur with quite a few successful businesses in my portfolio. But to me, that doesn't mean much if I'm not teaching my fellow nurses who want options in addition to their bedside role. I've learned A LOT of lessons in my decades of being in business. My calling is to pour out all I've learned."

A Nurse's Journey To Entrepreneurship launch serves as a pinnacle for these nursing professionals. Each of them wrote their own story and allowed it to be woven into the fabric of the story of nurse entrepreneurship.

BOOK LAUNCH WEEKEND

These nurses will convene on Atlanta September 23-25, 2022. September 23, they will present to the Health Occupations Students of America program at South Atlanta High School. Community service projects will be hosted Saturday.

Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlanta's Vee The NP Day, will be 1-3 pm. at Le Meridien Perimeter Atlanta, 111 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta, GA 30346 and tickets are available by clicking here . Local entrepreneur Yandy Smith will join Southerland for a girlfriend chat followed by each nurse speaking about her experience that led to her success.

NURSES WHOSE STORIES ARE INCLUDED:

Adriane M. Brown , MHA, BSN, RN – Washington

Adrienne Cox, RN , BSN – Florida

Alisha Cruz , ADN, RN – Delaware

Brenda Parks DNP, APRN, MPH – Florida

Christella Medozile MSN, LNC, APRN, FNP-BC – New York

Cynthia Ambroise, RN , MSN, AGPCNP-BC – North Carolina

Delana Newcoste Charles, RN , MLD-C – Louisiana

Khadijah Fife Latham , BSN, RN – New York

Kierra Ward , BSN, RN – Georgia

LaTesha Dennard, RN , BSN, FNP(s) – Georgia

Mirabelle Beck , MSN, FNP, NP-C – New York

Novia Markes , MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Florida

Paige Munk , ADN, RN – Missouri

Qiana Brost , MSN, RN – Maryland

Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN, BSN, CEN - California

Sabrina Willis , MBA-HCA, BSN, RN CCPS, CPHQ – North Carolina

Shaynae Smith, RN – New York

Sherry Williams , B.Ed, RN – Texas

Veronica Southerland, RN , MSN, FNP-BC, DNP(s) – North Carolina

This book can be pre-ordered on Amazon. Each nurse will have events throughout the country as well as their home states to share personal stories.

Media Contact: Arden McLaughlin

pr@veethenp.com

704-941-5564

