NUESTRA.TV, A NEW FREE BILINGUAL ON-DEMAND VIDEO-STREAMING PLATFORM FROM ADSMOVIL, LAUNCHES TO ENTERTAIN AND EMPOWER HISPANICS ACROSS GENERATIONS AND LANGUAGE

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsmovil USA, a minority-owned and certified leading pioneer in Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media today announced the launch of Nuestra.TV, a free video-streaming service created to entertain, inform, and empower Hispanic audiences across cultural diversity, generations, languages, and devices.

Nuestra.TV was created and customized for each member of la familia

Launched with more than 40+ FAST channels and 15,000+ hours of premium video on demand (VOD) content, reflecting the full breadth and diversity of the Hispanic community, Nuestra.TV (Our.TV) was created and customized for each member of la familia. Its fully downloadable content library includes premiere productions in English and Spanish from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain, as well as compelling original content for bilingual/bicultural consumers from celebrated creators. Nuestra.TV will also offer educational programming to empower its audiences, in addition to gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events.

Nuestra.TV will feature top-performing movies and TV series, including VIP 2000 TV, The Country Network, Planet EAT, Young Hollywood, Caracol, Mega Global Entertainment, RM Vistar, and Spanglish Films. The new platform will also offer popular novelas, from classics, to modern hits, starring the biggest novela stars, in addition to live news and live sports.

Nuestra.TV's programming line-up will also include original bicultural content, including reality road trip "Latina Approved: Buen Provecho;" docuSeries "Nuestro Stories" that tells the origins of Latino traditions; animated children's series "MariVi: the Master Navigator" following a first-generation immigrant family and their U.S. born daughter; and financial educational video series "SUMA Wealth: Boot Camp".

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Nuestra.TV was created by Adsmovil CEO Alberto Pardo, a digital media pioneer, to both meet the high demand for premium streaming content and better serve the wide range of audiences that make up the Hispanic community.

"We have over a decade of experience creating content and reaching Hispanics, across generations, cultural origins, and languages, and with Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic. Nuestra.TV was created for all Hispanics. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural Hispanic," said Alberto Pardo, President, and CEO, Nuestra.TV.

