Forum Health Fond du Lac Welcomes Alicia Barkholtz, FNP-C to Clinical Team

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Fond du Lac, part of the first nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, welcomes Nurse Practitioner Alicia Barkholtz to its growing team.

Forum Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Health LLC) (PRNewswire)

Alicia Barkholtz, FNP-C is joining Steven G. Meress, MD, FACP, ABHM, Brian Borden, ND, and Donna Abfall, ND at Forum Health Fond Du Lac where they specialize in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, preventative medicine, women's health, longevity and regenerative medicine, IV therapy, weight loss, detox, gut health, tick borne disease, and cancer therapies. Alicia's specialties include hormones, weight loss, and thyroid function.

"Alicia's holistic approach to care and experience in several specialties makes her a well-rounded integrative medicine provider that we're excited to have at Forum Health Fond Du Lac," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health.

Alicia is certified in Adult and Family Medicine through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, and has 6 years of experience as a registered nurse at Fox Valley Wellness Center, a hospital, and urgent care.

"I am excited to join Forum Health Fond Du Lac because I believe in treating everyone as a whole, not just based on one or two symptoms, and approach healing as improving a patient's quality of life," said Alicia. "I work with my patients to get to the root cause of their problem using a team approach. I am a firm believer that no one knows their body better than the patient, so we work together to heal and improve the body."

"I am thrilled to see our Fond Du Lac location expanding with such promising talent and dedicated providers," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health.

Alicia received her nursing degree from Wisconsin Lutheran College in 2016, and master's degree from Concordia University, WI in 2022. Alicia continues to invest in education healthcare seminars and certifications.

For more information on Forum Health, visit www.forumhealth.com .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC