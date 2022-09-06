Apploi Streamlines Direct Care Hiring With myCNAjobs Partnership

Leading healthcare HR software expands its reach with myCNAjobs caregiver & CNA network

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Apploi , the leading hiring platform for healthcare employers, announced a new partnership with myCNAjobs , one of the largest direct care worker career networks in the nation, representing 70%+ of the direct care workforce.

Apploi works with healthcare employers nationwide to source, screen, hire, and onboard new workers. Through its partnership with myCNAjobs, Apploi is expected to expand its reach among direct care workers such as certified nursing assistants and caregivers—two of the most highly demanded and fastest-growing clinical roles in healthcare.

This new integration allows Apploi users to automatically distribute job posts to myCNAjobs. Once jobs are published, applicants are auto-synced with Apploi, streamlining the process. Additionally, Apploi users can access the myCNAjobs resume marketplace and promote hiring events with automatic candidate syncing, as well as send automated texts and emails, without switching platforms.

"These direct care roles are exactly where our customers are hurting," said Apploi founder and CEO Adam Lewis. "It's our job to help healthcare businesses find qualified workers and protect their communities. To do that, we have to start with a hiring process that is simple and engaging, both for those seeking jobs and those doing the recruiting. It's a privilege to partner with an organization already so closely aligned with Apploi's mission to bring healthcare to the most vulnerable."

"In such a competitive labor market, it's critical to streamline the hiring process to recruit the best talent," says Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of myCNAjobs. "Through this integration, employers are able to automate processes and also gain more visibility into return-on-investment and channel performance."

Apploi has become a prominent force in the healthcare hiring space, and was recently honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row (distinguishing the business as one of the fastest-growing and most successful tech companies in America). Just this year, Apploi has raised $25 million in a Series B fundraising round , earned SOC 2 certification , and was named a multi-category leader by GetApp , a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading human capital management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 7,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

About myCNAjobs

myCNAjobs is the nation's largest career network for caregivers, certified nursing assistants, and home health aides, representing 70% of America's direct care workforce. For companies, myCNAjobs offers a suite of recruitment tools to more efficiently hire and onboard. To learn more, visit: www.mycnajobs.com/hire/ .

