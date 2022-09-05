Yuriy Adamchuk takes over from Jan Webering as CEO of Avenga

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenga, a global engineering and consulting platform, announced today that Yuriy Adamchuk has been appointed new CEO, effective immediately. The experienced business leader has been with the company and its predecessor Core Value for seven years and became Avenga Group CDO in 2019 and Group COO just over a year later. Previously, he worked in different senior positions for KM Core, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and KPMG, among others. Jan Webering will stay with Avenga as a shareholder and chairman of the Advisory Board.

After three successful years, Jan Webering hands over his position as CEO of the Avenga Group to Yuriy Adamchuk. (PRNewswire)

"I am proud of what we have achieved together as a team. When I sold my company to Avenga three years ago, we had a plan to create a fully integrated global player with a world-renowned brand and a value-based DNA," says Jan Webering, and continues: "This has now been achieved, and the time is right to ensure an orderly succession. We are fortunate that we didn't have to look far to find the right leader. I have worked closely with Yuriy over the past years building Avenga's success, and I am sure he will take the company to new heights. In my new position as Chairman of the Advisory Board, I look forward to advising him and his team on this journey."

"I'm grateful to Jan for building the foundation of Avenga and leading the company from its inception. Going forward, we will continue to evolve the company as a "buy and build" platform, opening new markets and identifying new growth opportunities. This will allow us to realize our long-term strategy to become a leading digital transformation champion providing high-quality solutions for our customers and a fulfilling work environment for our employees," says Yuriy Adamchuk.

Since 2019, Avenga has grown rapidly, establishing itself as a global growth platform that delivers premier services to enterprise-level customers from its worldwide delivery footprints. The company is backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Cornerstone Investment Management to expand further.

"Jan has been a great partner over the last three years and has been instrumental in transforming Avenga into the global platform that it is today. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Jan over the years to come. With Yuriy, we see ourselves excellently positioned for the future. He brings all the skills and qualities as a leader that the company needs to continue on its successful path," says Karim Khairallah, Managing Director & Co-Portfolio Manager, European Principal Group at Oaktree.

About:

Avenga is known as an experienced and reliable business partner with deep industry knowledge, especially in pharma, insurance and finance, and advanced manufacturing. The company's IT specialists operate from 27 offices worldwide and support global corporations and complex organizations in their digital transformation with projects along the entire digital value chain – from digital strategy to the implementation of software, user experience, and IT solutions, including hosting and operations. Among Avenga's many world-renowned clients are organizations like ABB, Allianz, GSK, Santander, and Volvo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avenga