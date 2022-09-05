KAY ADAMS TO MAKE HER DEBUT ON FANDUEL TV WITH "UP AND ADAMS" ON SEPTEMBER 6

Guests to Include Charles Barkley, Sean Payton, and Other Notable Figures from Sports and Entertainment

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Adams is back! Grab your coffee and join "Up and Adams" – FanDuel TV's flagship daily morning show.

Kay Adams is back! Grab your coffee and join "Up and Adams" – FanDuel TV's flagship daily morning show.

Breaking news. Good vibes. You. Me. Guests! Let's go already!

The hour-long show airs Monday through Friday live from Los Angeles at 11am ET. Expect guests from across the sports and entertainment universe, plus NFL game and fantasy breakdowns you won't get anywhere else. The daily studio program will be available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"I love an adventure and couldn't be more excited to be a part of a team that's leading the way into the future of sports," said Adams.

On the guest roster are former professional basketball player and television analyst, Charles Barkley, Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton, Super Bowl Champion Eric Weddle, Darius Butler and FanDuel partner Dr. Disrespect, to name a few.

"Kay has a certain electric energy about her and her approachable presence creates an authentic connection with her fans that is rooted in trust," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "We think that makes her a unique personality in sports media and we're beyond excited for her to bring that magic to the set of 'Up and Adams' and showcase her signature flair to FanDuel TV audiences."

FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform to be known as FanDuel+ today. Both FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America, including becoming the new home of international basketball in the U.S. as part of a licensing agreement with Sportradar. As part of the launch, the company announced that FanDuel+ will be free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms.

Come celebrate the start of the season with Adams on September 6 at 11am ET!

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. It's network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact: Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel / press@Fanduel.com

FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ will go live in September of this year and become the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports wagering content (PRNewswire)

