Arteza Enters Retail Space With JOANN Partnership

Leading E-Commerce Arts and Crafts Brand Celebrates Major Milestone

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteza , a rapidly scaling arts and crafts brand dedicated to championing all creators by providing premium yet affordable products and education that inspires boundless creativity, today announced its entrance into JOANN stores, a leading crafts retailer. Quickly ranked as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce brands globally, Arteza makes a pivotal move to enter the retail space.

JOANN will sell Arteza products across 350 brick-and-mortar stores, as well as being available on the brand website. A full set, which includes 42 assortments of Arteza products, will be sold at 150 stores, while smaller sets will be sold at the remaining 250 stores. The assortment includes a variety of unique Arteza products such as Inkonic pens, acrylic paints, watercolor paints and accessories, colored pencils, EverBlend Pro markers, gel pens, sketchbooks, and more.

"The ability to offer a tangible and immersive experience for our consumers across JOANN retail stores is a golden opportunity for us," said Erick Haskell, CEO at Arteza. "Since inception, Arteza has been able to break the mold in the art industry by building a robust online presence fueled by its connection with the artist community. Now, with our partnership with Joann, we are able to offer creators an enhanced experience where they can visually and physically step into our brand and get a true sense of all that Arteza has to offer."

This milestone comes at an exciting time for Arteza, as this year is full of significant wins for the brand. In 2022, the company raised $35M in financing led by long-time backer Volition Capital with participation from Escalate Capital Partners. The financing gives Arteza the capital and expertise to continue its hyper-growth trajectory while meeting customer demand, further validating its leadership position in the arts and crafts industry.

Earlier this summer, Arteza launched Fuel Your Creativity , a campaign designed to redefine what it means to be an artist by paving a path for artistic inspiration, education, and digital creativity. The campaign continues to play an essential role in today's brand-voice, as Arteza aims to deepen its impact with creators worldwide.

Established in 2016, Arteza is a rapidly scaling arts and crafts brand dedicated to connecting and championing all who dare to create by providing premium tools and education that inspire boundless creativity. Arteza is headquartered in the heart of Miami, FL, near iconic art districts like Wynwood, the largest street arts district in the world and known to attract the highest renowned street artists in the world. The company offers state-of-the-art tools to millions of consumers in more than 120 countries worldwide. Recognized as #32 in Inc. 5000's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, #57 in Inc. 2022 Regional Southeast Awards, and showcased as a brand that goes beyond business in Inc.s' 2021 Best in Business, Arteza has redefined the art supply industry with its extensive assortment of premium yet affordable products, robust social platforms offering expert resources, and unmatched customer service. To learn more about Arteza, visit www.arteza.com or follow @artezaofficial on Instagram.

