Anycubic Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Revolutionary 3D Printer Launch

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally-renowned 3D printer brand, celebrated its 7th anniversary on September 2, 2022 with a new online product launch under this year's tagline, "Seek for Freedom, Invent to Exceed."

"Anycubic keeps innovating and putting the latest patented technologies into new products. We introduced Anycubic's first desktop DLP technology-backed product, the Photon Ultra, the M3 series equipped with our innovative LighTurbo light source technology, and the Kobra series adopted the LeviQ automatic leveling technology. All of these demonstrate our solid tech strength, and there is even more to come after our 7th anniversary," said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

Anycubic Photon D2 Brings Revolutionary Advancement to the Consumer 3D Printing Industry

The second generation DLP printer Photon D2 is an upgrade to Anycubic's previous Photon Ultra. Photon D2 continues to use Texas Instruments' lighting solution for an in-depth exploration of a revolutionary advancement in the 3D printing industry.

Dual Algorithms for Superior Precision

The latest light uniformity compensation algorithm significantly enhances light uniformity to 92%, which means the energy in every exposure location is almost the same, thus contributing to a more consistent print result. On the other hand, the 16-step gray anti-aliasing algorithm ensures the sharp, neat, and smooth surface of the printed miniatures.

Hassle-free Screen Maintenance

A DLP printer adopts a different light solution compared to an LCD printer, meaning the DLP printers needs no screen replacements. Without a consumable exposure screen, Photon D2 uses a projector with a life span of 20,000 hours, making screen replacement a worry-free task.

Larger Dimensions for Creation

Photon D2 gives users greater room for creativity while ensuring high precision. Compared to Photon Ultra, Photon D2's printing size and printing area increases to 130mm x 73mm x 165mm and 95cm2, 162% and 55%, respectively.

Quiet and Low Power Consumption

The application of DLP technology endows 3D printers with features such as low heat generation, low noise, and low power consumption. The heat generated during operation can be effectively controlled within 45 degrees without external fan instruments. Photon D2 operates at only 35 decibels, creating a quiet printing experience, and the power consumption of Photon D2 is only 15 watts, 25% of the power consumption of ordinary LCD 3D printers on the market, making it low-carbon and energy-efficient.

Anycubic Kobra Go Endows Beginners with the Anycubic LeviQ Automatic Leveling System

Leveling has always been a major challenge for new FDM printer users. To welcome and entice more users to the 3D printing world, Anycubic continues to use the technology in the Kobra series and, especially, incorporates the Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system into the entry-level Kobra Go at a great price point.

Fun Building, Fun Printing

Kobra Go adopts a DIY assembly modular. The DIY assembly guides beginners to understand better how an FDM printer works.

Smart Anycubic LeviQ

Kobra Go is equipped with the self-developed Anycubic LeviQ automatic leveling system. With the Anycubic LeviQ auto bed leveling, the leveling process has been simplified and effortless calibrating experience awaits newbies. The entire leveling procedure takes only six minutes, sparing beginners from this most challenging procedure.

PEI-coated Metal Sheet

The widely-welcomed PEI-coated metal sheet also goes with Kobra Go. The quality metal sheet is hard-wearing, shock-proof, and can withstand bending. With the magnetic printing bed, the sheet sits firmly, and when finished, users can easily take off the models by slightly bending the sheet.

Speed

Even as an entry-level product, Kobra Go makes no sacrifice with its printing speed. The typical printing speed is 60mm/s and can reach up to 100mm/s. The machine adopts the separate self-developed separated extruder, which further accelerates printing.

Small Makes Big

Kobra Go's printing volume and size are 12.1 liters and 220 x 220 x 250mm, respectively, meeting various printing needs.

Anycubic LighTurbo2.0 Empowers Even Better Printing Precision

Light source technology has always been the bottleneck for LCD 3D printers to achieve higher accuracy. Anycubic's next generation LighTurbo2.0 light source adopts COB lens + curved reflector, which turns large angle light into small angle light. It then converts light into nearly collimated light through a curved reflector, which solves the problem of stray light interference caused by the lens and guarantees high precision printing.

Anycubic Collaborates with JBD to Explore MicroLED Application in 3D Printers

Anycubic and JBD jointly developed Anycubic's first consumer-grade MicroLED 3D printer. The application of MicroLED in 3D printers opens up the possibility of printing miniature and microfluidic models with astonishing precision and lower costs and serves as a perfect demonstration of Anycubic's endeavors in seeking 3D printing advancements.

Anycubic ABS-Like Resin Pro Provides Outstanding Performance to Professional Fields

Anycubic ABS-Like Resin Pro features high strength, toughness, precision, and anti-shock capabilities. Compared to the standard resin, the significantly enhanced performance allows Anycubic ABS-Like Resin Pro to effectively prevent parts from being damaged during usage, catering to models with higher material performance requirements.

Pricing and availability:

Anycubic Photon D2 is now available on the Anycubic official store, Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, and Walmart. Anycubic Kobra Go will start its pre-sale from September 12, 3:00 a.m. EDT - September 27, 3:00 a.m. EDT on the Anycubic official store, Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, and Walmart. Anycubic ABS-like Resin Pro will be available on September 26, 2022, on the Anycubic official store, Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress.

Anycubic Photon D2: From US$679

Anycubic Kobra Go: From US$189 (Pre-sale price)

Anycubic ABS-like Resin Pro 1KG: From US$42

Note: The price and availability may vary in different countries or regions. The stated price is only for reference.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a professional brand in the 3D printing industry specializing in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality. For more information about Anycubic, please visit the company's website.

