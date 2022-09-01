Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Enhances Clinical Expertise at Naperville and Joliet Locations with Addition of Two Leading Physicians

Dr. Nitin Goyal to offer specialized care for hand, wrist and elbow injuries, and Dr. Arash Sayari to offer specialized care for spine and neck conditions

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) today announces an expansion of its presence in Joliet and Naperville with the hiring of two specialist physicians. Nitin Goyal, M.D. and Arash Sayari, M.D. will practice at both locations starting today, which will further elevate MOR's clinical expertise and enhance accessibility to world-class orthopedic care in DuPage, Kendall and Will counties.

Drs. Goyal and Sayari each completed their residency with MOR and Rush University Medical Center before pursing fellowships at other world-renowned institutions. The doctors' return to practice at MOR illustrates the strength and influence of the orthopaedic program that was recently ranked the 5th best in the country by U.S. News and World Report.

"The additions of Dr. Goyal and Dr. Sayari demonstrate MOR's commitment to delivering top-quality care to our patients in Joliet, Naperville, and the surrounding communities," said Dr. Brian Cole, managing partner of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. "Patients often travel from across the country or around the world to receive care at MOR, so enhancing our presence in Chicagoland communities with such talented physicians is very exciting."

Dr. Nitin Goyal, M.D., is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in care of the hand, wrist, and elbow. Dr. Goyal seeks to educate and empower patients to select the least invasive treatment option that yields the most reliable and impactful outcomes. Dr. Goyal graduated with honors (Summa Cum Laude) in Economics from Northwestern University and earned his medical degree with honors (Cum Laude) from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Rush University Medical Center and his hand and upper extremity fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Having grown up in Naperville, Dr. Goyal's clinical presence in the Chicagoland area holds a significant level of personal meaning. Returning as a physician, he hopes to help residents of the community overcome physical discomfort and support their pursuit of healthy, active lifestyles.

"I am honored to be serving the Naperville community in which I was raised and the residents of Joliet," said Dr. Goyal. "I look forward to developing meaningful relationships with my patients and amplifying MOR's positive impact in these communities."

Dr. Arash Sayari, M.D., is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon who specializes in the latest minimally-invasive techniques and advanced technologies. Treating ailments ranging from simple neck and back pain to herniated disks and arthritis, Dr. Sayari leverages robotics and other emerging technologies to ensure accuracy and enhance patient outcomes. Dr. Sayari graduated Magna Cum Laude from UCLA before completing his medical training with the highest honors at the University of Miami. As a believer in motion preservation, Dr. Sayari has also established himself as a leading expert in spinal disc arthroplasty to avoid fusion procedures.

"I look forward to utilizing my clinical expertise in neck and spine conditions to improve the health and well-being of MOR's patients in Joliet and Naperville," said Dr. Sayari. "The opportunity to serve Illinois' third- and fourth-largest cities is incredibly exciting and brings with it the potential to improve the lives of countless patients in the years to come."

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

MOR is among the international leaders in musculoskeletal health and is currently ranked No. 5 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of international renowned Orthopedic and Spine surgeons who pioneer the latest advances in technology and surgical techniques to improve the lives and activity levels of patients around the world. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. MOR also has eight, stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster (Centennial Village), IN.

