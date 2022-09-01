Liberty HealthShare Debuts Liberty Assist Sharing Program for Seniors

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today introduced a new sharing program designed just for seniors.

"Seniors on Medicare have few affordable options if they want to participate in healthsharing," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "We believe Liberty Assist will be very popular with people who are 65 and older and have Medicare."

Liberty Assist is an affordable sharing program for people ages 65-84 who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Medicare covers most, but not all, healthcare costs for these seniors. Liberty Assist can help them fill the gaps and control their medical expenses.

Once an annual unshared amount of just $1,500 has been met, Liberty Assist members can share the difference between the Medicare allowable amount of their eligible medical expenses and the amount paid by Medicare. Liberty Assist is secondary to Medicare Parts A and B.

"With monthly sharing contributions starting at just $85, Liberty Assist is affordable for retirees looking to control their healthcare expenses and enjoy the benefits of being a healthshare member," said Dorsey.

In addition to Liberty Assist, Liberty HealthShare has a variety of sharing programs from which to choose. All are affordable and designed to fit the needs of different types and sizes of families. Members have control over choosing doctors and providers that offer fair pricing as Liberty HealthShare does not require them to use a limited network.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs: Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect and Liberty Essential are excellent for singles, couples and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly sharing contribution of just $159. For couples, monthly share amounts start at $259. Affordable family programs start at $499 a month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care and even LASIK surgery.

The newly introduced Liberty Rise program is a budget-friendly program for young adults, ages 18-29, starting out on their own. Its affordable monthly share amount is just $119.

Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about Liberty Assist and Liberty HealthShare's other programs visit www.libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237, extension 2120.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.

