Guidehouse Insights Estimates Transmission and Distribution Sensing and Measuring Market Will Grow to $9 Billion by 2031

TDSM technologies will become essential as more DER resources are integrated onto a single grid system

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the transmission and distribution sensing and measurement (TDSM) market and discusses its vital role in creating a more balanced and technologically responsive electric grid.

The Energy Cloud transformation is expected to enable a two-way grid that is networked, distributed, clean, and intelligent. In this scenario, the electric grid no longer operates as a centralized system with unidirectional power flow; instead, it becomes a highly dynamic and digitalized energy ecosystem with customers at its center. To operate effectively, the grid must have accurate and real time sensing and measurement. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global revenue from TDSM technologies is expected to grow from almost $4.5 billion in 2022 to $9.3 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

"As this transition to a bidirectional, decentralized grid occurs, utilities around the world will be upgrading their automation and monitoring capabilities across transmission and distribution," says Elizabeth Wilson, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This will happen in all regions and for all utilities—including investor-owned, municipal, vertically integrated, and distribution system operators."

As the cost of TDSM technologies decreases and they become more accessible, more and more utilities will gravitate toward deploying them. They will become essential as more distributed energy resources (DER) resources are integrated onto a single grid system. These systems can effectively monitor T&D systems remotely, using AI. Additionally, as costs decrease for integrated technologies, less integrated, more expensive solutions such as phasor measurement units (PMUs) will decline globally, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Transmission and Distribution Sensing and Measurement, addresses how transmission and distribution sensing and measurement are crucial for creating a more balanced and technologically responsive electric grid. This report breaks down regional TDSM growth and technological development and includes an outlook for the ten-year period 2022-2031. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

