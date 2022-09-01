AdQuick.com Debuts Billboardle, Launches Out-of-Home Awareness Campaign Ahead of Holiday 2022

The billboard guessing game was developed to shine light on impactful OOH ads

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announces the launch of Billboardle , a free game that features a new billboard every day and gives players five chances to guess which state the billboard is located in. The game is one part of AdQuick's new social media awareness campaign, #BillboardleChallenge, that aims to place OOH top of mind among brands and agencies ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"The AdQuick team remains focused on making it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising – and to have fun in the process," said Matthew O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick. "We developed Billboardle to give advertisers a light-hearted way to connect with others in the industry, to emphasize the breadth of billboard creative across America and to underscore what an engaging performance channel outdoor advertising is, especially when gamified and looped into social media."

When players complete a game of Billboardle, they get the option to share their results on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, as well as tag their colleagues. Billboardle is free to play every day.

"Billboardle is an experience that magnifies how impactful outdoor advertising can be, whether located along highways in the midwest or shopping districts in major markets," said O'Connor. "As brands plan their holiday advertising strategies, it's important to remember OOH deserves a significant place in their media mix. Billboards and other outdoor formats boost broadcast and digital campaigns, and set the stage for engaging and viral moments on social media."

To play Billboardle, visit www.billboardle.com . For the latest news, follow Billboardle on Twitter and Instagram . For more information on AdQuick or to schedule a demo, visit www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1400 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and over 40 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021 and 2022. To learn more, please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

