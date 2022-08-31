THE SUMMER OF MARLEY CULMINATES WITH A BRAND NEW BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS' "EXODUS" LYRIC VIDEO

The 45th Anniversary of Exodus Celebrated With Dolby Atmos Upgrade,

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summer of Marley culminates this week with a brand new, official lyric video for Bob Marley & The Wailer's "Exodus," which debuts today on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel.

This new video for "Exodus" draws on shared histories, collective pain, and a cry for liberation, showing through rich visuals a parallel between the Biblical story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt and the hope of guiding the Rastafarians to freedom. The protagonists set out to leave a destroyed land behind, hoping to find the Fatherland, with aspirations to build a spiritual homeland and find redemption and peace in the middle of Africa. Led by an international team of artists from Africa, Europe, and South America, the video articulates a message of triumph, hope, unity, and strength of a community coming together using hand-drawn illustrations and textures laced with powerful, archival footage of Bob Marley & The Wailers performing "Exodus" in Zimbabwe in 1980. Watch the video for "Exodus" on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel HERE.

Over the summer, Bob Marley & The Wailers' original album, Exodus, named the "Best Album of the 20th Century" by Time magazine in 1999, became available in Dolby Atmos. Mixed by Nick Rives and approved in-person by Ziggy Marley at Capitol Studios, the Atmos mixes are now HERE.

In addition, the Marley Family, Island Records, and UMe marked the 45th anniversary of Exodus with a revised digital Exodus: Deluxe Edition in June. The digital deluxe album features the ten tracks from the original album, plus 18 Singles & Sessions tracks; 13 of the tracks were culled from two previous Deluxe Editions. Previously unreleased tracks, "Natural Mystic (Horns Mix)," and "The Heathen (Alternate Version)," the rare 7-inch versions of "Exodus," "Jamming," and "Punky Reggae Party,' and the original B-side to "Jamming" are also included on the new digital deluxe, as well as two cuts previously unavailable digitally. The Exodus: Deluxe Edition also boasts two additional bonus tracks, including the edited live versions of "So Much Things To Say" from the June 1st show (previously released on the Deluxe Edition of Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues in 2017) and "Exodus," the finale from the Rainbow's June 2nd set, previously featured on the album's 2001 Deluxe Edition. Each performance is otherwise presented unedited within their respective live set (see below). Click HERE to listen to Bob Marley & the Wailers' Exodus: Deluxe Edition.

June also highlighted the digital premiere of three of the four nights from Bob Marley & the Wailers' historic June 1977 run at London's Rainbow Theatre. While a select number of tracks from the Rainbow recordings were included on previously released Deluxe Editions of Exodus, and audio and video of the entire June 4th concert were released during the year-long 75th Birthday Celebration in 2020, most of the legendary performances from the three nights, each featuring slightly different setlists and alternate arrangements, had never been heard before. Twenty-nine songs throughout the three shows, equating to more than three-quarters of the total songs performed, are previously unreleased performances.

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 1st June 1977 now HERE.

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977 now HERE.

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977 now HERE.

In other news, Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra was also released by Island Records/UMe last month. The album reimagines some of Bob Marley's greatest songs with contemporary classical orchestration from the globally esteemed Chineke! Orchestra. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios and produced by Nick Patrick (If I Can Dream, Elvis Presley and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, True Love Ways, Buddy Holly and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra), reimagined tracks include "Satisfy My Soul," "Exodus," "Is This Love," "Redemption Song," "Get Up, Stand Up," plus "One Love/People Get Ready." Listen to Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra HERE.

In addition, Ziggy Marley is wrapping up his summer tour, performing a live tribute to his father as part of the belated Bob Marley 75th Birthday celebrations. Ziggy and his band continue to breathe new life into Bob Marley's most iconic songs, headlining dates in Europe, the U.K., and North America. For more information on Ziggy Marley's tour dates, please click HERE.

Ziggy Marley Tour Dates:

SEP 6 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR SEP 8 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater Troutdale, OR SEP 9 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre Woodinville, WA









ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

