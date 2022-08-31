Strider Technologies Partners with Mandiant to Protect Against Intellectual Property Theft from State-Sponsored Actors

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider") today announced a new strategic partnership with Mandiant to deliver joint customers access to the Strider Shield™ dataset as part of their suite of Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services . The partnership is designed to provide organizations with actionable and contextualized insights that will help decrease investigation times, expand visibility into emerging risk landscapes, and move security and legal teams to a proactive risk management posture.

"We constantly search for partners with new, innovative technologies that provide real value to our customers," said Jon Ford, Managing Director at Mandiant. "Strider—and the unique data insights they provide—is a complementary addition to the Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services. Mandiant is proud to work with Strider to provide this capability to our customers to identify and mitigate this growing risk."

Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services provide protection against insider threats—ranging from advanced state-sponsored espionage to unintentional insiders—for all stages of the attack lifecycle. The two-pronged approach assesses existing insider threats in a customer's specific environment and builds security program capabilities to prevent, detect and stop insider threats in their tracks.

Strider Shield illuminates potential compliance, on-network intellectual property theft, and talent solicitation risks tied to state-sponsored actors, utilizing targeted data collection and a proprietary risk methodology. With access to over 7,000 proprietary Strider Shield data points that can be customized and added to internal systems, joint customers can identify high-risk activities that may pose threats and compliance risks to their organizations.

"We are passionate about working with partners who share our vision to provide customers with the best capabilities and solutions to protect the most critical assets of organizations. Today, companies are on the frontlines of a new geopolitical battle for technology and talent, and they need the capabilities to counter these threats," said Eric Levesque, Co-founder & COO of Strider. "As a trusted security leader, Mandiant is the perfect fit. We are thrilled to partner with them to help organizations compete in this evolving risk landscape."

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, universities, research institutions, and government agencies protect their innovation and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to nation-state-directed IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, and Washington, D.C.

