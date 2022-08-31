Exacta Systems to power Historical Horse Racing in Kentucky

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg, Kentucky, will go live on September 1, 2022 with the first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games from Incredible Technologies (IT). The games will be deployed on Incredible Technologies' Infinity V55 cabinet, and feature Heat 'Em Up Power Wheel and Fate of the 8 Power Wheel.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewswire)

"As part of our ongoing commitment to bringing the best products to the HHR industry, Exacta Systems is excited to launch Incredible Technologies' award-winning content on our Exacta Connect system for the opening of The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland," said Ross O'Hanley, chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems.

"At Incredible Technologies, we are focused on delivering exciting gaming experiences to our players. Our partnership with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market, where we can offer a variety of cabinets and games which already have proven success in North America," said Daymon Ruttenberg, senior vice president of gaming for Incredible Technologies.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Incredible Technologies: Incredible Technologies is a gaming manufacturer focused on delivering compelling video slot content to the modern-day casino floor. The company headquarters are located in Vernon Hills, IL with remote offices in Lincolnshire, IL and Las Vegas, NV. IT products represent the very best in innovation, serviceability, and entertainment. IT is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated video games in the United States with its flagship product, Golden Tee® Golf, recognized as the most-successful pay-to-play video game in history. Since their introduction to casino floors in 2011, IT game shave become known for their industry-leading and award-winning innovation. The company's Infinity® product line has been on gaming floors across the U.S. since 2014 with hardware and software that has proven to stand the test of time. IT is an associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association, California Nations Indian Gaming Association, Washington Indian Gaming Association, American Gaming Association, Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers and is a certified Women's Business Enterprise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exacta Systems