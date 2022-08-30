Vikram Bakhru Named Innovista CEO

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovista Health Solutions (Innovista) today named Dr. Vikram Bakhru as its new chief executive officer. Bakhru is a practicing physician with more than 20 years of experience dedicated to the intersection of technology and the improvement of health outcomes for underserved populations.

Dr. Bakhru most recently served as chief health officer for a managed Medicaid insurance company providing access to tech-enabled, quality care to the underserved. He also co-founded or served as a senior executive for several venture-backed health technology companies.

"Stepping into this role, I am focused on having Innovista partner with care providers to leverage the power of population health to improve the health of their patients and grow their practices," said Bakhru. "Innovista's innovative and service-based solutions can future-proof independent physician practices engaged in value-based and risk-based payment models. I look forward to helping scale the company's technology, programs, and expertise to further transform the health care system to focus on the value of care."

Innovista was founded in 2014 to support independent providers looking to move into value-based care.

"Vik is a proven executive leader and skilled physician, which uniquely positions him to build on Innovista's momentum. He will lead the talented team at Innovista to enhance the company's positioning as a partner of choice to payers and independent physician groups that seek value added support on the design, management, and administration of value-based care arrangements," said Arun Prasad, Chairman of the Board of Innovista and chief strategy officer of Health Care Service Corporation.

Bakhru is passionate about health equity and is the founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Foundation for International Medical Relief of Children. He also serves on the boards for several other organizations, including the Nanubhai Education Foundation. He holds a bachelor's in economics and biology and an M.D. from The George Washington University. Bakhru also received his MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Innovista

Innovista Health Solutions is a management service organization that enables independent physicians to engage, support and manage populations in new value-based savings and shared-risk models. With its extensive industry experience, population health-focused technology, and innovative approach, Innovista delivers a truly unique, state-of-the-art solution for health care providers, partnering organizations, and facilities.

