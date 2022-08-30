Solis Health Plans and its Board of Directors Appoint Efrain Duarte as CEO and Michael Lynch as COO

Former CEO Daniel Hernandez will assume role as Executive Chairman of the Board

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a 4-star Florida Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Efrain Duarte as CEO and Michael Lynch as COO. Former CEO Daniel Hernandez will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board with a focus on growth strategy.

"Together with the board, we have worked on a growth and transition plan to take both the provider and payer side to the next level. We are pleased to welcome Efrain and Michael to Solis Health Plans and know that they will continue our mission to transform healthcare with Medicare Advantage solutions that are transparent, connected, and effective for our members and providers." says Executive Chairman of the Board, Daniel Hernandez.

"I am excited to join Solis Health Plans and continue to expand the business, bringing value to both Members and Providers," says Efrain Duarte, CEO.

Mr. Duarte is a distinguished Healthcare Executive and Medical Doctor with 13 years of leading healthcare organizations (Simply, Better Health, Clear Health Alliance, Amerigroup, and Health Sun) in driving cost-efficient results, statewide expansions, membership retention strategies, development of new product offerings and generating operational efficiencies.

Mr. Lynch joins Solis Health Plans from Cano Health, bringing over 30 years of experience within the health insurance industry. Lynch was the finance lead for Humana's S.E. and headed up contracting for Humana's South Florida Market. Lynch served as VP of Network Administration for CarePlus' start-up operation and developed the business strategy that led to a $450 million sale within 2 years of start-up. Additionally, he worked with Vista and Summit Health Plans to implement approximately $20 million of cost-saving initiatives.

Solis Health Plans uses innovative technology to simplify the process for providers by streamlining authorizations and payments. With this process, Providers are liberated from paperwork and can focus on providing the level of care and service that result in better outcomes for Solis Health Plans members.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering an outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers. Solis offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is a 4-star, NCQA Accredited HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

