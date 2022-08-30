PJ MASKS and Give Kids The World Village Partner to Celebrate Real Kid Heroes

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasbro's immensely popular children's brand, PJ MASKS, and the nonprofit Give Kids The World Village have partnered to give two Give Kids The World alumni a once-in-a-lifetime experience fit for real life superheroes.

Madison Hendricksen — PJ Masks: In Real Life: Kid Heroes Spotlight (PRNewswire)

This summer, the PJ MASKS and Give Kids The World selected two very special kids to write and cameo in their very own episodes of PJ Masks: In Real Life: Kid Heroes edition. The successful YouTube series features kids acting out their favorite heroic show-inspired adventures with over 300 million lifetime views since its launch in October 2020. In addition, Hasbro will donate $10,000 to support Give Kids The World's mission to deliver happiness and hope to critically ill children and their families during their life-changing wish vacation. Additional fundraising will also be conducted to support the organization via https://give.gktw.org/pjmasks.

On September 20, little heroes Kellan Hoang and Madison Hendricksen will join Give Kids The World wish families and alumni families for a special day of PJ MASKS activities, including a screening of Kellan's and Madison's PJ MASKS IRL episodes. Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. From life's simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every wish family is treated to an all-inclusive, customized experience in a storybook resort imagined from the pages of a fairytale.

A resident of Roseville, CA, Kellan was diagnosed with very high risk acute lymphocytic leukemia in April 2019 at age four and bravely won his battle against the rare blood cancer two years later. Madison, from Portland, OR, has hypotonic cerebral palsy and makes a daily commitment to joy while being one of only six people in the world with her rare genetics — and the only one who is symptomatic. Building on the mission of Give Kids The World, PJ MASKS is proud to celebrate Kellan's and Madison's stories with an event at the Village featuring:

A special screening of Madison's and Kellan's episodes in The Hoppening Place

Ice Cream for Breakfast PJ (Masks) Party in the Gingerbread House with an appearance by Koda the Fluff

Giveaways of the newest PJ Masks: Animal Power toys to all event attendees

Meet and greet with Catboy, Owlette and Gekko as well as Give Kids The World's whimsical six-foot rabbit, Mayor Clayton

Chance to meet baby alligators and other reptiles provided by Gatorland

"We are excited to support real life little heroes and our friends at Give Kids The World. Together, we aim to empower families everywhere with the tremendous power of hope. Like the PJ MASKS Madison and Kellan are strong and courageous, even through difficult times. We loved seeing their imaginations come to life as they crafted and acted out adventures in episodes of PJ Masks: In Real Life" said eOne/Hasbro Entertainment Brand Marketing Senior Vice President Jessica Murphy.

Audiences have fallen in love with PJ MASKS' three kid heroes: Catboy, Owlette and Gekko. Each night they team up, donning their masks and pajamas to become a hero team and help young kids learn the power of compassion, develop autonomy and discover their own special powers through teamwork. As Kellan and Madison have shown, they are kid superheroes in real life and their stories inspire other children and families as they navigate their own journeys with critical illnesses.

Hasbro has supported Give Kids The World for more than 15 years, helping to create some of the cornerstone experiences of the Village, including Matthew's Boundless Playground, a MY LITTLE PONY-themed spa and a toy or game for every child at the weekly Winter Wonderland celebration.

"We are delighted to work with our wonderful partners at Hasbro and PJ MASKS to showcase the stories and talents of our own little superheroes," said Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. "Children with critical illnesses face unimaginable challenges every day, and we appreciate the opportunity to create awareness for the courage of wish families and the tremendous power of hope."

The Give Kids The World Village PJ MASKS event will take place on September 20 and is open to media by invitation only.

ACCESS THE DIGITAL PRESS KIT HERE

ABOUT PJ MASKS

PJ Masks has become a global phenomenon since its launch on Disney Junior back in 2015 as a leading storyteller for preschoolers across the globe, broadcast in over 180 territories worldwide across several FTA and VOD platforms. The heroes have a digital footprint including 20.8 billion lifetime views globally on YouTube and 300+ million global music streams as well as 168+ million lifetime app downloads. The brand is also maximized through a multitude of consumer products programs from apparel and role play, to publishing and location-based entertainment, firmly established in 85 markets worldwide. PJ Masks inspires ordinary kids everywhere to be extraordinary heroes and save the day.

ABOUT GIVE KIDS THE WORLD

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. Every wish family is treated to transportation, accommodations, donated theme park tickets, all meals and snacks, nightly entertainment, daily gifts, and unique interactive experiences at the Village, a remarkable storybook destination featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 178,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

Media Contacts:









ID Public Relations

Give Kids The World Village hasbro-action@id-pr.com

Cindy Elliott



(562) 896-1177 | cepr@msn.com







Kellan Hoang — PJ Masks: In Real Life: Kid Heroes Spotlight (PRNewswire)

PJ MASKS and Give Kids The World Village (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hasbro's PJ MASKS; Give Kids The World Village