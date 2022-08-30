MSRcosmos recognized as a finalist of 2022 Microsoft SAP on Azure Partner of the Year

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSRcosmos has been named a finalist of 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the SAP on Azure category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

MSRcosmos - 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards - SAP on Azure (PRNewswire)

MSRcosmos SAP on Azure competency has been recognized for its strong cloud proficiency, solution thought leadership, and staunch delivery.

Speaking on this achievement, Devi Kondapi- Co-Founder & CEO of MSRcosmos said "We are extremely thrilled by our recognition as a finalist in the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards for our work in SAP on Azure. This recognition is a testimony of our sharp focus, best-fit solutions, proven capabilities, staunch delivery, and relentless effort to offer tangible business value through our core expertise in Cloud, Data, AI, Automation, and Enterprise Applications. This is how we have been assisting customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

MSRcosmos is one of the very few certified Microsoft partners globally with Advance specialization in SAP on Azure including modernization of web applications and Linux and Open -Source database migrations. The track record in SAP on Azure migrations has been commendable with extended service expertise on Azure Data & AI, Power BI, and Power Automate. Using strong SAP heritage, solution thought leadership, and expert cloud proficiency, MSRcosmos has been able to harmonize processes, streamline operations, and reduce costs.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which took place on July 19-20 this year. 2022 Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About MSRcosmos LLC

At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data/AI, Enterprise Applications, and Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.

For more information, please visit https://www.msrcosmos.com/

Media contact: media@msrcosmos.com

MSRcosmos - Pioneering digital transformation with the best of cloud, data, ai, automation and enterprise applications (PRNewswire)

