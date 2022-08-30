Easy Ice Donates Ice Maker Subscription to Redler Institute of Culinary Arts

Commercial Ice Leasing Company Supports Local Culinary Institute

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the national provider of full-service ice machine rental solutions, donated an ice maker subscription to the newly opened Redler Institute of Culinary Arts (RICA) at Butler Community College. Since culinary schools are predominantly private, RICA represents unprecedented access to curriculum not previously available at community college price points. Kansas students will gain valuable skills and a career path from the program's unique offering, including farm-to-fork sustainability, hands-on entrepreneurship through the experience of operating a food truck, and paid chef apprenticeships.

Scott Redler, co-founder, former COO, and now board member of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and his wife Betsy Redler were primary donors instrumental in the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts facility opening as well as establishing the culinary program's food truck, the Grizzly Grub.

"We are going to change lives," said Redler. "The reward we're going to see with people coming out of this program, having the passion and learning the skills that never were available especially at this cost point."

The ice machine donation includes maintenance, repairs, and even backup ice, all features of the comprehensive Easy Ice subscription. Easy Ice provides full service of its ice makers, so restaurateurs can focus on operations without having to deal with ice machine-related issues.

"Easy Ice has worked with Scott Redler for more than a decade. The opportunity to contribute to RICA came about after Redler shared his passion for the institute's impact," said Bruce Trecek, Easy Ice National Affiliate Program Director. "The ice machine subscription we donated will enable culinary staff and students to have the ice they need to continue this important mission."

"It's an honor to work with our donors, including Easy Ice, to support Kansas students seeking technical skills to better their lives," said Tom Borrego, vice president of advancement at Butler Community College.

