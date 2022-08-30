Charming Changsha: Center of new media
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:
As the demonstration base for integrating culture with science and technology, Changsha has become a bright star of China's media industry.
Charming Changsha: Center of new media
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE China SCIO
The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.