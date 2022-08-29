Revision Skincare® Announces Strategic Partnership with RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leading medical-grade professional skincare brand, announced today a partnership with RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the owner of UPNEEQ®, the first and only FDA-approved prescription eye drop for the treatment of acquired ptosis (low-lying lids) in adults.

This strategic partnership pairs two unique disruptors within the aesthetics and skincare industries, both focused on providing patients with high-quality results. With shared values and visions for business growth and an expanding footprint, the collaboration aligns two game-changing brands to offer more accessible solutions to aesthetic patients and providers nationwide.

For more than two decades, Revision Skincare® has been at the forefront of physician-dispensed brands. From pioneering the use of peptides to developing proprietary technologies and conducting novel ingredient research, this professional skincare brand creates clinically validated, high-potency products that protect, treat, and enhance the skin.

As another company invested in optimal patient health, RVL Pharmaceuticals offers appropriate patients a nonsurgical solution for acquired ptosis and provides results in as fast as 5 minutes with UPNEEQ.®

"We know that RVL Pharmaceuticals has a lot of choices when it comes to commercial partnerships. We are excited to join this mission with RVL to offer breakthrough patient solutions," said Maria Carell, CEO, and President, Revision Skincare®.

Through the partnership, Revision Skincare® and RVL Pharmaceuticals will bring broader access to revolutionary innovations like D·E·J Eye Cream®, Revox™ Line Relaxer, and UPNEEQ®. The two companies plan to collaborate on a variety of marketing efforts within the medical aesthetics industry, working together to address significant unmet consumer needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Revision Skincare®! Their strong history of innovation and passion for skin health aligns with our core directive around ocular medical aesthetics," said Brian Markison, CEO, RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Revision Skincare® and RVL Pharmaceuticals have an unwavering commitment to innovation as consumers, patients, and health care partners look to them to provide solutions to their patients' medical aesthetic needs. For more information, contact your local aesthetic skincare professional's office.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® is an industry leader in developing clinically-validated, high potency, transformative skincare products. Our unique formulation philosophy is an integrated approach that delivers maximum efficacy while maintaining long-term skin health. Based in Irving, Texas, Revision Skincare is sold in more than 16 countries.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelids, in adults. UPNEEQ is believed to be the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is indicated for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis in adults.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Ptosis may be associated with neurologic or orbital diseases such as stroke and/or cerebral aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, external ophthalmoplegia, orbital infection and orbital masses. Consideration should be given to these conditions in the presence of ptosis with decreased levator muscle function and/or other neurologic signs.

Alpha-adrenergic agonists as a class may impact blood pressure. Advise UPNEEQ patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension or hypotension to seek medical care if their condition worsens.

Use UPNEEQ with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency or Sjögren's syndrome. Advise patients to seek medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute narrow-angle glaucoma develop.

Patients should not touch the tip of the single patient-use container to their eye or to any surface, in order to avoid eye injury or contamination of the solution.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions that occurred in 1-5% of subjects treated with UPNEEQ® were punctate keratitis, conjunctival hyperemia, dry eye, blurred vision, instillation site pain, eye irritation and headache.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Alpha-adrenergicagonists, as a class, may impact blood pressure. Caution in using drugs such as betablockers, anti-hypertensives, and/or cardiac glycosides is advised. Caution should also be exercised in patients receiving alpha adrenergic receptor antagonists such as in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, or benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Caution is advised in patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors which can affect the metabolism and uptake of circulating amines.

