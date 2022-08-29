Coor extends IFM agreement with Volvo Cars

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2005, Coor has delivered facility management services to Volvo Cars. The company has now chosen to extend the collaboration regarding IFM services, including cleaning, reception, service desk and waste management.

The agreement spans three years with an extension option for a further two years, and is worth some SEK 145 million annually excluding additional variable project volumes. The agreement runs from 1 September 2022.

"We are delighted about the renewed confidence. Flexibility, innovation and sustainability are important parameters in the contract, and we look forward to taking our collaboration to the next level," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO and President of Coor.

Coor's service delivery to the company is broad-based. In addition to the extended IFM agreement, Coor also delivers property services, process decontamination and process maintenance to Volvo Cars, both in Sweden and in Gent, Belgium.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV-GL, DSB, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

