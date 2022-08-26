SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds IEA, SHLX, ZY, EVOP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of IEA by MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEA shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash and 0.0483 shares of MasTec common stock for each IEA share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.12 based upon MasTec's August 25, 2022 closing price of $85.26. If you own IEA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iea

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SHLX by Shell USA, Inc. ("Shell USA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SHLX unit holders will receive $15.85 in cash for each Public Common Unit of SHLX common stock owned. A subsidiary of Shell USA currently owns 269,457,304 SHLX common units, or approximately 68.5% of SHLX common units. If you own SHLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shlx

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY), connected with the proposed acquisition of ZY by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZY shareholders will receive 0.9179 shares of Ginkgo common stock for each ZY share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.69 based upon Ginkgo's August 25, 2022 closing price of $2.93. If you own ZY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zy

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EVOP by Global Payments Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EVOP shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EVOP common stock owned. If you own EVOP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/evop

