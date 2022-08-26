Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group Joins Sanctuary Wealth

$250 million St. Louis team leaves Wells Fargo for partnered independence

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group in St. Louis to its continually growing network of partner firms. Formerly affiliated with Wells Fargo Advisors where they advised on $250 million in client assets, the named partners are Peter F. Mackie, AAMS ® and Paul P. Waller IV, CFP®. They are joining Sanctuary Wealth as an affiliate of another partner firm, Cape Rock Private Wealth in Jackson, Missouri.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"There are many routes from a bank or wirehouse to independence and Sanctuary Wealth is all about helping advisors find the road that is right for them," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "For Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group, the right path was to share resources with another one of our partner firms, Cape Rock Private Wealth which will make both firms even more efficient. Our mission is to facilitate the growth of all our partners and to assure they have access to the range of the resources they need to make that happen."

"Before making the move to independence we wanted to be sure that our clients would not be giving anything up. After Justin Martini at Cape Rock Private Wealth shared his own experience of making the transition, we were certain that joining Sanctuary Wealth would be the right move for us and most importantly for our clients," explained Paul Waller, CFP®, Founding Partner, Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group. "By affiliating with Cape Rock and Sanctuary, we can be assured that we have a team behind us to handle things like oversight, compliance, and the other parts of running the business that take our attention away from clients."

Peter F. Mackie brings to the team decades of experience as an investment portfolio manager at Wells Fargo in St. Louis as well as the former Bankers Trust in New York, London, and Palm Beach. Throughout this invaluable experience, Peter has counseled clients across multiple economic and financial market cycles. He has earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®) certification and is a graduate of Trinity College.

Paul Waller had been with Wells Fargo since 2008 and joined Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group in 2014. His expertise includes investment planning, IRA distribution, and Federal benefits strategies. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University and McKendree University, respectively.

"We're very excited to be joining Sanctuary through our affiliation with Cape Rock Private Wealth," added Peter Mackie, AAMS®, Founding Partner, Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group. "We know we'll have access to a much wider array of solutions and other tools as well as up-to-date technology. Paul and I have wanted to build something of our own for a long time and now we're able to do it in a way that will really benefit our clients."

"Peter and Paul felt more comfortable sharing resources with one of our local partners, and we think that's great. We want advisors to find the flavor of independence that's right for them," said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "Justin Martini at Cape Rock Private Wealth has a thriving practice and has been an outstanding partner. He is extremely interested in growing his firm inorganically through affiliations, tuck ins and acquisitions."

To learn more about Mackie & Waller Wealth Management Group, please visit: www.mackiewaller.com

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth