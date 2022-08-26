Largest Compensatory Verdict in WA Won by Fong Law, Advocate Capital Client

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, Inc. client, Eric Fong of Fong Law and his co-counsel, Ken McEwan and Emma Aubrey, obtained a $91 million verdict on behalf of their client, who was severely injured when he was attacked with a baseball bat by a convenience store robber. This verdict is the largest compensatory verdict won in the state of Washington.

Advocate Capital, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

When Fong's plaintiff walked into a Parkland, Washington, convenience store on November 4, 2015, he was unaware of the robbery in progress. He was not warned by the store clerk about the situation and was asked by the clerk to call 911. The plaintiff followed the robber outside and confronted the robber when they got into the plaintiff's car.

Fong's client suffered a multifocal Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and subsequent epilepsy from being attacked. Fong said, "The physical and emotional fall out from this TBI is nothing short of intense human suffering."

The plaintiff sued the company who owns the convenience store, APRO LLC because they failed to warn him of the danger and involved him in the situation by requesting he call emergency services. The store was a frequent location for criminal activity, and Fong explained that employees were often afraid at work, but corporate did nothing to help.

Fong was recently interviewed about the case on the podcast Cases That Made a Difference®. Fong stated, "...what's a company's responsibility when a criminal is acting?... In Washington, it just so happens that if you're negligent and the criminal party isn't a defendant in the lawsuit, you don't get to pass the blame off to them. You had a part in this, there can be more than one proximate cause, and we're here to talk about you. And so we won that fight."

Fong Law is located in Port Orchard, Washington. To learn more, visit www.EricFongLaw.com or call 360-876-8205.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms like Fong Law. It has served the plaintiff bar for 22 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.AdvocateCapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

