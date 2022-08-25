Saudi Pro League to be renamed ROSHN Saudi League under new sponsorship deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Pro League announced a new major sponsorship deal with ROSHN, the national real estate developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund. As part of a five-year agreement valued at SAR 478 million, ROSHN will become the official name sponsor of the league, which will be renamed "ROSHN Saudi League".

Following the announcement, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in extending the league's partnership with ROSHN, after the earlier success of the previous season. He stated, "Our relationship with ROSHN holds a special value, as it's consistently allowing us to grow the value of one of the most popular leagues in the region. We are confident in our partnership with ROSHN, and we expect that ROSHN's contribution to the league will be as impactful as their incredible projects in the real estate sector."

In addition, Abdulaziz Alhamidi, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in partnering with ROSHN, emphasizing the alignment in terms of goals and values between the two parties and praising the earlier success of the partnership. "We are proud of what we were able to achieve alongside ROSHN over the past year, and we look forward to continue strengthening this fruitful partnership," Alhamidi said.

Commenting on the agreement, David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN said, "It is clear how important football is for the people of Saudi Arabia. We have sponsored the league last season and, by holding the name rights this year, we aim to increase our contribution to the sport scene in the Kingdom. We are delighted to announce the ROSHN Saudi League, which will aim to provide an extraordinary experience to football fans throughout this season."

Ghada Alrumayan, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of ROSHN, concluded, "Our spons orship of the Saudi Pro League is a testament to the company's continued support of Vision 2030's goals of creating a vibrant society and growing sport activities across the Kingdom. We aim to support better quality of life by backing the most loved sport in the Kingdom." Alrumayan went on to add, "At ROSHN, we are determined to expand the social responsibility initiatives that we started during the last season, while strengthening our role as a socially responsible company by activating even more programs this year."

ROSHN, the national real estate developer, is a strong contributor to sports across the Kingdom. In addition to sponsoring professional football in Saudi Arabia, ROSHN is a founding partner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, an event that attracted millions of sport enthusiasts globally. As part of its mandate to support quality of life in the Kingdom, ROSHN has committed to several social responsibility initiatives, sponsored key events including the Riyadh Marathon, and signed a partnership with the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

