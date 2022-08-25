CINC Systems Continues to Innovate through New APIs

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems, the largest cloud-based software company serving the community association management industry, has launched an industry-first innovation that will allow the company's clients to easily take advantage of new technology.

The more than 125 APIs cover the most in-demand parts of the application, enabling clients to better service homeowners.

The company started releasing a set of RESTful APIs last year and has grown those to more than 125 APIs.

"There are start-ups trying to help community association management companies with new ways to collect debt, keep reserve studies fresh and manage vendor compliance," said Ryan Davis, the CEO of CINC Systems. "But those systems only work well if they have the right data. We believe management companies should easily be able to take advantage of those innovations, as well as services offered by innovative companies that serve all types of small businesses. Our new APIs allow our clients to do just that. They can move the data seamlessly from CINC to these other programs. It's a groundbreaking day for us and the industry."

While CINC has been in the business of integrating with partners for several years, these have historically been one-to-one integrations.

"As we saw the number and types of solutions in our industry grow and observed that some of our large customers wanted to integrate with proprietary applications that they had built, we made the strategic decision that we wanted CINC to be a more open platform," said Chris Millner, Head of Product Management at CINC Systems. "While we offer a very broad set of solutions, we are not trying to be all things to all people, and we recognize that our customers want flexibility and more choice in their solutions."

Peter Yang, the Chief Technology Officer at CINC Systems, has more than 20 years of experience developing SaaS-based platforms in the insurance, risk, and fintech industries. From his perspective, community management has the largest set of complexities needed within API configurations that he has ever seen - and as a result, a robust set of RESTful APIs is a necessity.

"The greatest software platforms in the world are open platforms," he said. "And now CINC is the only open platform serving community association management companies."

"The fact is, our industry won't stop evolving," said Shea Dittrich, SVP of Sales and Marketing at CINC Systems. "That means that modern software solutions need to make third party integration as simple as possible. We're thrilled to offer this solution to our clients so that industry innovation can continue."

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the largest provider of SaaS solutions for the community association industry. Founded in 2005, CINC Systems became the industry's first Internet-based integrated accounting and property management system. CINC Systems is backed by founder Bill Blanton, a third-generation banker, and Spectrum Equity. The company serves more than 20,000 homeowners associations and 2 million homes. Learn more at www.cincsystems.com.

