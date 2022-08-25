BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO PROVIDE STRATEGIC UPDATE ON AUGUST 31, 2022

UNION, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that, as previously stated, it will hold a conference call to provide a business and strategic update on August 31, 2022 at 8:15am EDT. A press release and related materials will be issued approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Sue Gove, Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We recognize the strong interest in our company and our plans to better serve customers, recapture market share, drive growth and profitability, ensure our vendors are supported, and strengthen our balance sheet. We look forward to providing an update on our business next week, including a preview of strategies and changes being implemented across the enterprise to deliver results for all stakeholders."

Strategic Update Call and Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s strategic update conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-404-400-0571, or if international, 1-866-374-5140, and entering passcode ID number 58295059#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the press release, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond