STRYVE FOODS PARTNERS WITH MILITARY NONPROFIT, FOLDS OF HONOR, IN SUPPORT OF FALLEN AND DISABLED SERVICE MEMBERS

Award Winning Air-Dried Meat Snacks Brand to Raise Awareness of Organization Providing Educational Scholarships to Impacted Families

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryve Foods , Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX), the premium air-dried meat snacks brand conquering the intersection of healthy and convenient, is proud to announce its partnership with Folds of Honor , a nonprofit organization that provides academic scholarships to the children and spouses of America's fallen and disabled service members. Folds of Honor pays tribute to the sacrifice of America's heroes by allowing their legacy to live on through their families through educational scholarships, partnering with brands such as Stryve Foods in order to achieve the goals that allow for academic pursuits.

Stryve Foods Partners with Military Nonprofit, Folds of Honor (PRNewswire)

Since 2007, over 35,000 scholarships have been awarded for K-12 and higher education, with 91% of donated funds going directly to scholarships. Folds of Honor has previously partnered with major brands such as Rite Aid, Budweiser, Quick Trip, Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines, and has had the support of George W. Bush, Larry the Cable Guy, and Dierks Bentley. Stryve Foods is supporting Folds of Honor by displaying the patriotic badge across Stryve Foods packaging. Stryve Foods products, which can be found at retailers and major grocery stores nationwide, will proudly display the badge in a commitment to increase awareness in support of a worthy cause so that the families of fallen and disabled service members will have access to academic funding.

"Folds of Honor is proud to team up with Stryve Foods," said Lt. Col Dan Rooney. "We believe this partnership will bring great awareness to the mission of Folds of Honor and aid in increasing the scholarship funding available to the families of American heroes. Together we will honor the legacy of the fallen and injured by paving a brighter future."

"Our mission at Stryve Foods has always been about expanding the meat snack category with better for you options while setting a new, higher standard of taste," said Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer of Stryve Foods. "The standard to which we hold our products lends into how we align with other brands and organizations, especially those in support of worthy causes. Our partnership with Folds of Honor truly is an honor, as this will allow Stryve Foods to give back and showcase the important work such an organization is putting forth in the community."

For more information on Folds of Honor and to support the organization furthering the legacy of fallen and disabled American service members through educational scholarships, please visit www.foldsofhonor.org . For more information on Stryve Foods, please visit www.stryve.com .

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods is an emerging healthy snacking company on a mission "to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives." Offering delicious, convenient, and nutritious meat snacks, Stryve Foods' current brand portfolio consists of air-dried meat products which are marketed under Stryve Snacks, Kalahari Snacks, and Vacadillos. Stryve Foods uses an all-natural, centuries old process of air-drying meat, which originated in South Africa, to ensure that each bite of Biltong is full of flavor, while simultaneously tender. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve Foods' all-natural air-dried Biltong products are made of beef and spices, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. Stryve Snacks, Kalahari Snacks and Vacadillos are available online and nationwide in select convenience stores and retail locations. For more information on Stryve Foods, please visit www.stryve.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Charisse Calalang | Carissa Izquierdo

ccalalang@startrco.com

cizquierdo@startrco.com

www.startrco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stryve Foods